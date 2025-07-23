Canberra Company Grow Your Own Business With Powerful Information Farm Workers Harvesting

Legal labor, stronger farms, bipartisan path to secure America's food supply, no need for ICE

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Pybrum CPA & MBA(tax) often called by the media “The King of Agricultural Taxation” who owns the management consulting firm of Canberra Company, makes a plea for Congress to act immediately on a farming guest worker program. Congress needs to act on this swiftly as this issue requires prompt attention.

In recent years, the United States has grappled with critical issues surrounding immigration enforcement, particularly concerning undocumented workers in essential sectors like agriculture, hospitality and construction.

The alarming frequency of ICE raids disrupting agricultural operations underscores the urgent need for an immediate comprehensive solution that supports both American farmers and ensures legal labor practices.

Historically, the U.S. maintained a guest worker program that allowed foreign nationals to fill crucial agricultural roles, addressing labor shortages that domestic workers often cannot meet. Today, as leaders in U.S. agriculture, we advocate for the reinstatement and enhancement of a new seasonal guest worker program tailored to meet the specific needs of our farms and ranches.

A robust guest worker program would enable foreign laborers to engage in vital farm tasks such as soil preparation, planting, weeding, and harvesting. These workers would enter the country on a temporary basis, sponsored by certified agricultural enterprises, and return to their home countries at the conclusion of each season or if their job performance fails to meet established standards.

Under the proposed legislation, after five seasons of exemplary service with the same farm or ranch, guest workers would earn permanent program status, in the program and have the option to pursue an expedited path, to citizenship. Employers would be mandated to provide fair wages and comply with all existing labor laws, ensuring a level playing field for American workers while safeguarding the fabric and integrity of our agricultural sector.

The implementation of such a program would not only mitigate the disruptive impact of ICE raids on agricultural operations but also bolster national food security by maintaining a steady workforce in the face of domestic labor shortages. It is a solution rooted in pragmatism and compassion, recognizing the vital role of immigrant labor in sustaining our agricultural economy.

Addressing concerns about unemployment, the program would prioritize American workers by offering them opportunities to transition from unemployment to gainful employment, thereby alleviating strains on social welfare systems and enhancing overall economic stability.

While acknowledging the complexities of immigration enforcement, snd emphasize the distinction between undocumented individuals and those participating in a structured guest worker program. Just as one without a concert ticket would not expect to remain at a venue, undocumented individuals without legal status are subject to expedited removal, reinforcing the importance of lawful immigration practices.

Furthermore, the proposed program aligns with bipartisan principles by offering a practical solution to a longstanding issue, ensuring that the nation's agricultural businesses thrive while maintaining respect for the rule of law. This bill encourages dialogue and cooperation across party lines, reflecting a shared commitment to securing America's agricultural future.

To support this initiative, citizens should engage with their congressional representatives and advocate for the swift implementation of a bipartisan guest worker program. Congress should attend to this problem without delay or wrangling. By doing so we, protect the nation’s agricultural heritage, strengthen the economy, and uphold the values that define this nation.

Protecting the nation's food supply is essential to sustaining health, security, and stability for all American families, now and for future generations.

