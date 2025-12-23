Therapists use this book to improve marriages Money and Marriage For Engaged Couples, read before marriage Canberra Company-Tax Advisors & Management Consultants

Help with MONEY AND MARRIAGE®, the leading cause of divorce in the US.

Sharing information that helps a married couple revive their marriage has been a very gratifying and rewarding part of my career.” — Steven Pybrum CPA MBA

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 29 years of waiting after the creation National Money and Marriage® program, Steven Pybrum CPA MBA has been officially granted the registered trademark MONEY AND MARRIAGE® by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The registration formally recognizes decades of educational work devoted to improving financial literacy and strengthening marital relationships across the country.

Steven Pybrum is the author of the widely respected books Money and Marriage – Making It Work Together and Money and Marriage – For Engaged Couples, and the creator of the nationally recognized Money and Marriage® program. Through these platforms, he has educated millions of individuals and couples coast to coast on one of the leading causes of marital conflict and divorce: persistent money spats, bickering and financial misunderstandings.

1.Money issues 2.sex and infidelity 3.in-law interference, remain the leading causes of divorce in the US.

Pybrum’s home test for couples: Rise up out of bed on Saturday morning and say “Hey Sweetheart let’s talk about our finances.”

Pybrum says:”Sharing information that helps a married couple revive their marriage has been a very gratifying and rewarding part of my career.”

Steven Pybrum was the first American Author to incorporate into one book advice and guidance from the professions of Marriage Counseling and Family Financial Planning. The Money and Marriage® program focuses on helping couples understand that financial conflict is often rooted not in income levels, but in fundamentally different beliefs about what money represents, how it should be used, and how to balance household inflows and outflows. A core teaching emphasizes disciplined planning, including the long-term principle of directing at least 10 percent of net take-home pay into retirement and savings vehicles such as employer-sponsored 401(k) plans or self-employed retirement accounts.

Over the course of his career, Steven Pybrum CPA MBA has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to financial education and marriage counseling. He has appeared on more than 100 daytime television talk shows and news broadcasts and has participated in over 400 national radio interviews. His work has earned him recognition by the media as the nation’s leading expert on money issues within the married household.

Steven has invested a lot and has deep passion for the Money and Marriage® project. Pybrum’s approach is defined by compassion, clarity, and practicality. He is known for his ability to bring couples onto common ground, helping them honestly evaluate spending habits, financial profiles, and individual contributions to the household. His guiding belief is that, with the right information and willingness to self-assess, financial harmony in marriage is achievable.

Pybrum’s desire is to help couples have a great relationship and then retire in style! Mutual understandings and tolerance are key factors in achieving this goal.

In addition to his educational work, Steven Pybrum is the founder of Successful Mediation Services, a firm that assists couples navigating divorce when reconciliation is no longer possible. His mediation work includes contributions to numerous high-profile cases and begins with guided counseling focused on understanding how couples came together and whether resolution is still attainable before pursuing separation.

Steven Pybrum is available for speaking engagements and one-on-one counseling through his website,

https://moneymarriageandcompatibility.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.