Happy Paws Pet Spa Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Pet Grooming in Lakeland, Florida

Happy Paws Pet Spa Logo Full Grooming Services for Your Furry Friend

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Pet Grooming in Lakeland, Florida has been awarded to Happy Paws Pet Spa. This recognition honors Happy Paws Pet Spa for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Happy Paws Pet Spa is Lakeland’s leading pet grooming destination, known for providing high-quality, affordable grooming and dental cleaning services for both cats and dogs. With a wide range of offerings - including haircuts and styling, baths and brush-outs, ear cleaning, gland expression, nail trimming, foot pad care, dematting, de-shedding, and teeth brushing - Happy Paws ensures that every pet looks and feels their best. The dedicated team of pet groomers at Happy Paws Pet Spa bring a gentle, patient approach to every appointment, backed by years of experience working with a wide variety of dog and cat breeds. The talented team at Happy Paws Pet Spa includes Melinda Bracewell, who has been with the spa for 8 years and brings 23 years of grooming experience; Liz Camargo, who has 15 years of experience and has been with the team for 3 years; and Nikki Kennedy, a new addition with 17 years of expertise. Receptionist Rosie Rau plays a vital role in keeping daily operations running smoothly and providing excellent support to both clients and staff. Their genuine love for animals and expert grooming techniques help create a calm, comfortable experience that pets and their owners can trust. Serving Lakeland and its neighboring communities, Happy Paws Pet Spa is committed to delivering exceptional pet grooming care while building lasting relationships with pets and pet owners.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Happy Paws Pet Spa stood out as an outstanding company in the pet grooming industry. Known for its experienced, skilled and friendly team, Happy Paws Pet Spa has earned a strong reputation within the Lakeland community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Happy Paws Pet Spa’s communication and exceptional service:“I am so happy to have found Happy Paws to groom my cat, Stormy. Stormy was so full of massive mats that I could not get out as they were close to her skin. I got her in to see Laura and she did a fantastic job getting Stormy's mats shaved off her and bathing her! She smells wonderful and I believe she isore comfortable now. I will definitely refer anyone to Happy Paws and I will return there as well!The staff were welcoming, professional and very good with Stormy!Thank you Happy Paws!!""I’m very happy I found Happy Paws in Lakeland. I was having a flea issue despite my two being indoor cats taking monthly flea meds. Nothing I bought, and I bought several, did any good. Neither of my two had been bathed before so I was concerned about them stressing out but there didn’t seem to be another option. I called Happy Paws and they gave me an appointment for the next day. They called me to let me know both cats did very well and that I could leave them until I finished cleaning my home - which I greatly appreciated. My cats came home all clean, no digging and scratching. It is such a relief to see them comfortable again. Thank you for taking good care of my babies! I’ve already passed out your card to a couple of friends."“My fur baby Mia was cut and groomed by Valerie today and I have to say she did an AMAZING job with her. She did EXACTLY what I asked for. I also have to add that the staff are friendly and made me feel comfortable. My baby was last seen at Petsmart a couple of weeks prior and I was charged the same amount to be told they couldn't give me what I wanted and all they did was clean her face and bathed her. Honestly that was done a day prior by myself. Happy Paws Spa THANK YOU for your professionalism you will forever have us as a dedicated costumer."“Liz grooms our 3 cocker spaniels and we think she is the best of the best! Very pleased with her meticulous attention to detail with our 3 “kids” being returned to us, groomed, cleaned and always happy when picked up! Liz, keep up the great effort and professionalism, it is appreciated!"The Happy Paws Pet Spa team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding pet grooming services for every cat and dog.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Happy Paws Pet Spa, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.