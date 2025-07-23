Pinya XP Selects Bass River Buds as Elite Beta Tester
New Jersey's Premier Craft Cannabis Cultivator to Help Validate Blockchain Authentication Technology for Micro-Cultivators and Artisan Producers
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)
Bass River Buds, renowned for their authentic Pine Barrens craft cannabis cultivation using no-till living soil and 100% natural inputs, will help validate Groovy's ability to authenticate and protect the integrity of small-batch, terroir-driven cannabis products that define the craft segment of the industry.
"Bass River Buds represents everything that makes craft cannabis special – authentic cultivation methods, deep connection to terroir, and an uncompromising commitment to quality," said Kevin Jodrey, Chief Cannabis Officer of Pinya XP. "Their participation in our beta program ensures that Groovy 2.0 meets the unique needs of micro-cultivators and artisan producers who are creating the most distinctive cannabis products in the industry."
The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing craft cannabis producers: how to prove authenticity and protect their carefully cultivated brand reputation in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Bass River Buds' small-batch approach and living soil methodology create cannabis with unique terpene profiles that reflect their Pine Barrens terroir – qualities that deserve protection from counterfeiting and misrepresentation.
The Critical Importance of Beta Testing
The selection of Bass River Buds as a beta partner reflects Pinya XP's commitment to developing authentication technology that serves the full spectrum of cannabis producers, from large multi-state operators to boutique craft cultivators.
"Beta testing with authentic craft producers like Bass River Buds is essential to creating a platform that truly serves the cannabis community," explained Frank Yglesias Chief Executive Officer of Pinya XP. "Their expertise in small-batch cultivation, natural growing methods, and terroir expression provides invaluable insights into how authentication technology can preserve and communicate craft cannabis authenticity."
The beta testing program will evaluate several key aspects of the Groovy platform:
• Craft Cannabis Authentication: Validating the platform's ability to capture and communicate the unique characteristics of small-batch, terroir-driven cultivation
• Supply Chain Transparency: Testing how micro-cultivators can document their natural cultivation practices from soil to shelf
• Consumer Engagement: Evaluating how craft cannabis consumers interact with authentication technology and educational content
• Genetic Protection: Assessing the platform's capability to protect proprietary strains developed through traditional breeding methods
Protecting Pine Barrens Authenticity
Bass River Buds' participation is particularly significant given their deep connection to New Jersey's Pine Barrens region and their commitment to expressing local terroir through cannabis cultivation. Their no-till living soil approach and natural input methodology create cannabis with distinctive characteristics that reflect their unique growing environment.
The beta testing program will run through the end of Q3 2025, with Bass River Buds' feedback directly influencing the final development of craft cannabis-specific features in the GROOVY platform. The insights gained from their small-batch, quality-focused operations will help ensure the platform serves both large-scale commercial producers and artisan cultivators.
Industry Impact
The partnership highlights the growing importance of authentication technology in preserving the integrity of craft cannabis as the industry matures and scales. With over 8,500 cannabis brands currently operating in the United States, distinguishing authentic craft products from mass-market alternatives becomes increasingly critical for both producers and consumers.
"Craft cannabis represents the soul of this industry – the artisan producers who prioritize quality over quantity and terroir over efficiency," said Marc Williams, Chief Operations Officer of Pinya XP. "By working with cultivators like Bass River Buds, we're ensuring that Groovy 2.0 serves as a bridge between authentic craft producers and consumers who value that authenticity."
About Bass River Buds
Bass River Buds is a micro-cultivator rooted in Bass River Township, NJ, known for their authentic approach to cannabis cultivation. With a focus on no-till living soil, natural inputs, and a thriving microbial ecosystem, they grow clean, flavorful flower that captures the essence of Pine Barrens terroir. Their team of six growers puts care into every plant, delivering small-batch cannabis that speaks for itself – pure, potent, and deeply local.
About $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.
