July 4 holiday impaired driving enforcement operation yields 8 DUIs, 72 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation on July 4-5 resulted in 215 traffic stops, eight impaired driving arrests, and 72 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 28 citations for other offenses and made seven other arrests, including three for possession of a controlled substance during the July 4-5 operation.

The task force issued 102 warnings during the two-day operation and issued three seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 42 impaired drivers, written 499 speeding citations and made 1,749 traffic stops during six enforcement operations in 2025.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

SafeRide provided 446 rides during the events on July 4-5.

The Cheyenne Police Department's DUI command vehicle was also present throughout Fremont County to support the task force.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: