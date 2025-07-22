A second slow moving superload to impact travel on Interstate 80

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that a slow moving superload carrying a transformer will be transported from Laramie to Medicine Bow on Wednesday, July 23.

The superload will be leaving the Laramie railyard Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. and will be doing a one day haul to Medicine Bow. Motorists in Laramie should expect impacts from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. along Cedar St. and Wyoming Highway 130/Snowy Range Rd. while it makes its way to Interstate 80.

The transport is expected to impact I-80 motorists heading westbound from Laramie at milepost 311 until it exits the interstate at Arlington, exit 272. The 39-mile haul is expected to happen between 9 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

After exiting the interstate, the transport will take Wyoming Highway 13 to Rock River, then US Highway 30/287 to Medicine Bow.

The transport dimensions are 17’3” tall, 26’ wide, 385’ long and weighs 1,484,000 lbs. Due to the size of the superload, both lanes of travel will be used. Not to cause damage to the interstate the transport will be traveling at 25-30 mph, dropping to 10 mph over bridges. Stoppages and travel delays should be expected. Adjust travel plans accordingly.

The transport is anticipated to return to the Laramie railyard in the coming weeks. One more transformer will be moved this summer. Schedule details to come.