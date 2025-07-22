Pharmacist Led Strep Throat and Ear Infection Pilot Seeing Success

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 22, 2025

Results from a pilot project launched in January 2025 allowing participating pharmacists to conduct point-of-care testing for strep throat and assess for ear infections has delivered over 3,000 services across Saskatchewan, demonstrating the value of expanding pharmacists' roles in providing accessible frontline care.

This is part of a broader effort to improve primary care access, especially in rural and remote areas. Pharmacists at select locations across the province have been trained to assess symptoms, perform rapid testing for strep throat, and determine appropriate treatment options, including prescribing medication when appropriate.

As of July 13, the total number of patients assessed at participating pharmacies was 3,135, with 745 for sore throat and 2,390 for suspected ear infections. Nearly 53 percent, or 1,640 of the cases did not require a prescription, highlighting the benefit of clinical evaluation.

"This pilot is one of the first in Canada and shows that pharmacists play a vital role in enhancing access to timely care for common conditions," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "The fast access to assessment and treatment is reassuring to patients and strengthens team-based primary health care in the province."

More than 140 pharmacists taking part in this program have been trained to meet competency requirements as established by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals (SCPP) to provide these services. 11 pharmacies have been conducting strep throat testing and assessing for ear infections, while another 35 sites have been offering assessment for ear infection only.

"Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals is proud of the profession's leadership in this pilot, which reflects not only pharmacists' strong clinical competence but also the robust training and standards guiding their care," SCPP President Scott Livingstone said. "This initiative has been built on collaboration with experts in the field and regulators and is a testament to the profession's commitment to safe, patient-centred care."

Saskatchewan pharmacists were first granted the authority to prescribe for three minor ailments in 2012. Since then, the list of minor ailments has grown to 31. A list of participating pharmacies and communities, and the full list of conditions is available at the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals website.

This initiative builds on the pharmacist expansion of scope and training announced in September 2024 and is guided by the province's Health Human Resources Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health care workers in Saskatchewan.

"I am confident that this pilot has demonstrated a meaningful impact and that full implementation could be a sustainable, long-term solution for Saskatchewan's healthcare system" Rexall Moose Jaw Pharmacy Services Manager Chad Miskiman said. "Moreover, this has significantly enhanced trust and credibility among pharmacy patients, as reflected in the substantial positive feedback we have received from the community."

There are almost 1,300 practising pharmacists in more than 430 licensed community pharmacies in Saskatchewan. In many communities, pharmacies are the first point of contact for health care services. Based on these early results and further evaluation, the program may be expanded to additional pharmacies in the future.

-30-

For more information, contact: