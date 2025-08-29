J&J Roofing Celebrates 40 Years of Trusted Service and Quality Craftsmanship in Michigan

J&J Roofing Team Performing Roof Replacement

ROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J&J Roofing, a woman-owned and community-trusted company, continues to set the gold standard for residential roofing services in South East Michigan. With a legacy dating back to 1988 and with thousands of satisfied customers, J&J Roofing remains the go-to source for expert roof replacement. roof repair, and storm damage repair.J&J Roofing is a CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ and 5-Star Certified Contractor, delivering top-tier installation backed by industry-leading warranties. Homeowners can count on dependable, experienced professionals, knowing J&J Roofing is fully licensed and insured, and use only premium materials—each supported by the best warranties in the industry.“We don’t believe in high-pressure sales,” said owner, Terrie Mackey. “We believe in honest advice, clean job sites, and doing the job right the first time. That’s why 80% of our business comes from referrals.”Highlights That Set J&J Roofing Apart as a top-rated roofer:No high-pressure sales: J&J Roofing’s trained professionals educate customers on options to match their needs, style, and budget.Fair pricing & easy financing: J&J Roofing offers financing so every homeowner can have a safe, reliable roof.Good communication: Its attention to detail makes it a residential roofing leader in Macomb County, with communication throughout scheduling and installation.Clean & efficient installation: J&J Roofing protects homes and landscaping during the roofing process and provide a thorough cleanup. J&J Roofing leaves properties better than they found them, removing all materials, cleaning gutters, and using a magnet sweeper to pick up loose nails.Peace of mind: J&J Roofing upholds its outstanding reputation by doing what's right. With thousands of satisfied customers, high repeat business, and 80% referrals, it is fully licensed and insured, ensuring the best care.J&J Roofing also offers specialized services for Michigan’s freezing winters, including professional ice dam removal and prevention solutions. Their expert team inspects the entire roofing system to provide lasting, affordable fixes to recurring ice issues.Founded in 1988, J&J Roofing is a woman-owned roofing company in South East Michigan With a commitment to education over sales pressure, clean worksites, and gold-standard warranties, J&J Roofing continues to raise the bar for residential roofing excellence.For more information about J&J Roofing, visit our website at https://www.jjroofing.com

