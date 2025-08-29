Lifestyles Outdoor Living Announces Exclusive Discounts for Heroes and Veterans

Custom Deck Design by Lifestyles Outdoor Living

We don’t just build fences or decks—we build lasting outdoor spaces that protect your home and elevate your lifestyle"” — Grant Kainu

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestyles Outdoor Living , Vancouver’s trusted full-service deck, fence, and backyard design company, announced today a new initiative to give back to the community’s everyday heroes. As a proud veteran-owned business, the company will now offer exclusive, year-round discounts for veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and seniors.“Our company was built on values like integrity, service, and commitment—principles that come directly from my time in the military,” said Damon Abbott, an owner of Lifestyles Outdoor Living. “These discounts are just one way we can say thank you to the people who dedicate their lives to serving others.”The program provides substantial savings on all services, including:• Custom Deck Construction – Featuring moisture-resistant materials and advanced drainage systems to withstand Vancouver’s wet climate.• Premium Fence Installation – Backed by extended warranties for long-term peace of mind.• Outdoor Living Enhancements – From pergolas and patio covers to outdoor kitchens and lighting.Unlike many competitors who run occasional promotions, Lifestyles Outdoor Living’s Hero Discounts are available year-round, ensuring affordability without compromising on quality. Combined with the company’s reputation for precision craftsmanship, Pro-Platinum certification, and full licensing and insurance coverage up to $1 million, customers receive unmatched value.“Our goal has always been to help people create outdoor spaces where they can relax, connect, and make memories,” Damon Abbott added. “By supporting veterans, first responders, and seniors, we’re making it easier for them to enjoy the home they’ve worked so hard for.”Since 2008, Lifestyles Outdoor Living has been transforming backyards across Vancouver with custom decks, fences, railings, pergolas, gazebos, patio covers, and complete outdoor design services. With a background as General Contractors, the team brings unmatched expertise in water prevention, structural integrity, and creative design. The company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, community support, and long-term customer satisfaction has earned them hundreds of five-star reviews and a reputation as one of the region’s most trusted outdoor living specialists.For more information about Lifestyles Outdoor Living, visit our website at https://www.lifestylesoutdoorliving.com

