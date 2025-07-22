AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Ethics™ Certification to Champion Responsible AI Leadership and Governance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping business, trust, and technology, AI CERTs—a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications —introduces its flagship AI+ Ethics™ certification. This program equips professionals with essential knowledge and tools to navigate the complex intersection of AI, ethics, compliance, and governance. As AI systems scale across enterprises and governments, ethical considerations are no longer optional; they’re imperative. This certification aims to empower individuals and organizations to deploy AI responsibly, fairly, and transparently.The AI Ethics certification program is tailored for ethics professionals, compliance officers, data scientists, AI leaders, and emerging professionals seeking to embed ethical frameworks into real-world AI adoption. It offers an in-depth understanding of key topics including bias mitigation, algorithmic fairness, transparency, privacy, accountability, and regulatory compliance. Participants will gain strategic guidance on building trustworthy AI systems, ensuring fairness, and fostering stakeholder confidence, all while aligning with evolving global legal standards.Offered in both instructor-led and self-paced formats, the program features a one-day live virtual/classroom session or approximately 8 hours of on-demand videos, e-books, and podcasts. Learners will also engage in case studies and hands-on projects using cutting-edge tools such as IBM AI Fairness 360, AI Explainability 360, AI4People, and frameworks from the European Commission’s High-Level Expert Group on AI. The program culminates in a 90-minute online proctored exam featuring 50 questions, with a passing score of 70%. Successful candidates receive an industry-recognized digital badge and certification valid for one year.With AI governance gaining global attention, demand for professionals skilled in ethical AI deployment is projected to skyrocket. A recent MarketsandMarkets report estimates the AI ethics market will grow at a CAGR of 37.7% by 2026, as industries from finance to healthcare embrace ethical compliance as both a legal necessity and a reputational asset. This certification offers a vital competitive edge for job roles such as AI Governance Lead, Responsible AI Officer, Policy Advisor, and AI Compliance Strategist.The AI+ Ethics™ credential solidifies AI CERTs’ ongoing commitment to bridging the AI skills gap with role-based, vendor-neutral certifications that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and regulators alike. By equipping professionals with the ability to proactively manage risks and lead ethical innovation, AI CERTsis shaping the future of trustworthy AI.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For media queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.