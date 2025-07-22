AI CERTs® Unveils AI+ Writer™ Certification to Empower the Next Generation of AI-Driven Content Creators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As content creation rapidly evolves in the age of automation, AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence , proudly introduces the AI+ Writer™ certification. This transformative program is designed to equip writers, marketers, and content professionals with cutting-edge skills in AI-assisted writing, content optimization, and prompt engineering. With demand for scalable, high-performance content surging across digital platforms, this certification addresses a pressing need for talent that understands both the art of storytelling and the science of AI.The AI Writer certification program offers a comprehensive curriculum that blends theory, tools, and practical insight to empower professionals to craft SEO-optimized, monetizable, and high-engagement content at scale. From blogs and articles to marketing copy and editorial planning, learners will master the integration of AI to boost productivity, refine tone and voice, and dramatically accelerate their content workflows. Ideal for content creators, marketers, SEO professionals, business leaders, and aspiring writers, this program delivers real-world relevance across sectors such as e-commerce, publishing, advertising, and media.Structured in both instructor-led (1-day live or virtual) and self-paced (~8 hours of video-based learning) formats, the program includes high-quality videos, e-books (PDF and audio), podcasts, quizzes, and project-based assessments. Participants will receive access to best-in-class AI writing tools such as Frase, Jasper, Copy.ai, and QuillBot, along with personalized support from an AI mentor. The course culminates in a 90-minute, 50-question online proctored exam, requiring a minimum passing score of 70%. Successful candidates will earn an industry-recognized digital badge, symbolizing mastery in AI-driven content creation.The curriculum spans a wide range of high-impact modules, including an introduction to AI in writing, content optimization with AI for SEO, mastering prompt engineering, monetizing AI writing skills, and exploring the future of editorial AI. With AI content generation projected to grow at 25% annually (Source: MarketsandMarkets), AI+ Writer™ positions professionals to capitalize on the rising demand for scalable, consistent, and optimized digital storytelling.AI CERTscontinues its mission to close the AI skills gap through future-focused certifications, and AI+ Writer™ is the latest step in democratizing access to transformative technologies. Whether you're a solopreneur looking to scale content or a marketing team leader aiming to boost ROI, this certification offers both the strategic edge and hands-on expertise to lead in the AI content revolution.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For media queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.