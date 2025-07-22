AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Security Level 1™ Certification to Build the Next Gen of AI-Powered Cybersecurity Professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence , has announced the launch of its new flagship program, AI+ Security Level 1™. This first-of-its-kind certification equips professionals with practical, real-world skills at the critical intersection of AI and cybersecurity. Tailored for modern security professionals, this intensive 40-hour (5-day) certification equips learners with the essential tools, technologies, and strategic frameworks needed to tackle evolving threats using AI-driven approaches.The AI Security Level 1 certification program offers a deeply immersive learning experience across key in-demand skills. It covers Python-based security automation, AI-powered threat detection, and real-time cyberattack prevention through predictive analytics. Participants explore advanced domains such as machine learning in cybersecurity, AI-based authentication, and even emerging concepts like Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), arming them with a competitive edge in next-gen security ecosystems.In addition to 11 in-depth modules and a capstone project that simulates real-world cybersecurity challenges, candidates gain practical exposure to industry-relevant tools such as CrowdStrike, Flair.ai, ChatGPT, and Pluralsight. This hands-on approach ensures not just theoretical mastery, but operational agility in live environments.The course requires no mandatory prerequisites, although a foundational understanding of Python, basic networking, cybersecurity concepts, and machine learning is recommended. The examination comprises 50 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 90 minutes, with a minimum passing score of 70%. Annual recertification ensures continuous relevance in a fast-changing tech landscape, with support available directly from AI CERTs' helpdesk.With applications across IT, BFSI, healthcare, government, and defense, the certification is ideal for security analysts, engineers, system administrators, and professionals transitioning into cybersecurity roles. By mastering AI tools to detect phishing, malware, and behavioral anomalies, learners are empowered to secure digital infrastructure with unmatched precision.The certification is now available globally through AI CERTsand our Authorized Training Partners. Interested candidates can enroll through the official AI CERTswebsite or purchase the exam directly to begin their AI security journey.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries: Email: media@aicerts.ai

