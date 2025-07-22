Governor Abbott Thanks Fellow Governors For Support Following Texas Flooding
TEXAS, July 22 - July 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today thanked his fellow Governors across the country for providing critical emergency response and recovery resources to Texas following a request for support after devastating flooding across the state.
“Texas is grateful for the outpouring of support from our fellow Americans across the country as we continue to recover and rebuild after the devastating floods,” said Governor Abbott. “The bravery and generosity of these emergency teams played a vital role in our mission to save lives and help our communities begin the road to recovery. Texas will rebuild, and we thank our partners for standing with us every step of the way.”
Following an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from the State of Texas, the following 26 states provided state emergency response resources to assist Texas with flood response and recovery operations:
- Alabama: Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team; Swiftwater Boat Squads
- Arizona: Voluntary Agency Liaison; Remote Aerial Equipment Crew Support Team
- Arkansas: National Guard Blackhawk helicopters; personnel to coordinate deployed out-of-state resources
- California: K-9 Teams
- Connecticut: Voluntary Agency Liaison
- Florida: K-9 Teams; Swiftwater Boat Squads; Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team; Voluntary Agency Liaisons
- Illinois: Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team
- Indiana: K-9 Teams
- Kansas: Swiftwater Boat Squads
- Louisiana: Swiftwater Boat Squads; Debris Management Specialists; Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team
- Maine: Voluntary Agency Liaison
- Massachusetts: Voluntary Agency Liaison
- Michigan: Voluntary Agency Liaison
- Minnesota: K-9 Team
- Nebraska: Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team
- New Jersey: Voluntary Agency Liaison
- New York: K-9 Team
- North Carolina: K-9 Team
- North Dakota: Remote Aerial Equipment Crew Support Team
- Ohio: State Troopers; K-9 Team
- Oklahoma: Swiftwater Boat Squads; K-9 Team
- Oregon: Voluntary Agency Liaison; K-9 Team
- South Carolina: K-9 Team
- Tennessee: K-9 Teams; Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team
- Virginia: Swiftwater Boat Squads
- Wisconsin: K-9 Team; Swiftwater Boat Squads
The State of Texas continues supporting local operations in affected communities. Texans seeking the latest information on flood response efforts and available recovery resources can visit disaster.texas.gov.
The EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.
