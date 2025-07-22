Stay in Touch with FEMA and SBA to Keep Recovery on Track
ST. LOUIS – If you have applied for help after recent disasters in Missouri, stay in touch with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration about your on-going recovery needs.
Helpful Tips:
- Read your letter from FEMA carefully.
- Provide contractor estimates for disaster-related repairs.
- Must include the contractor’s contact information.
- When contacting FEMA, provide your nine-digit FEMA registration ID number.
- Keep receipts for disaster-related purchases (items to make repairs to home, hotel receipts, etc.).
- Contact FEMA if your current housing situation, phone number, or mailing address have changed.
You can stay in touch with FEMA by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.
Visit a Disaster Recovery Center
|LOCATIONS
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
Urban League Entrepreneurship and
Women’s Business Center
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
St. Louis County Library
Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105
|
Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24
|
St. Louis County Library
Prairie Commons Branch
915 Utz Ln.
Hazelwood, MO 63042
|
Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Centers
If you do not qualify for FEMA assistance, or to supplement FEMA assistance, a disaster loan from the SBA may be available. SBA’s Business Recovery Centers and Disaster Loan Outreach Centers serve as a one-stop shop for disaster assistance. These centers provide in-person support with SBA disaster loan applications, help applicants check their loan status, and offer guidance on funds available to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters impacted in a declared disaster area. SBA representatives are also in all Disaster Recovery Centers.
|LOCATIONS
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
SBA Business Recovery Center
St. Louis Community College – Harrison Education Center
3140 Cass Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63106
|
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Closed
|
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center
St. Louis County Library – Florissant Valley Branch
195 S New Florissant Rd.
Florissant, MO 63031
|
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center
St. Louis County Library – Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105
|
Opening Friday, July 25
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Important Deadline – March 14-15 Missouri Disaster
Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is July 22, 2025.
Important Deadline – May 16 Missouri Disaster
Homeowners and renters affected by the May 16 disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Scott County may also be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is August 11, 2025.
You can still ask for additional assistance, as long as you submit an initial application before the deadline.
