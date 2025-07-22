Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,971 in the last 365 days.

Stay in Touch with FEMA and SBA to Keep Recovery on Track

ST. LOUIS – If you have applied for help after recent disasters in Missouri, stay in touch with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration about your on-going recovery needs.

Helpful Tips: 

  • Read your letter from FEMA carefully.
  • Provide contractor estimates for disaster-related repairs.
    • Must include the contractor’s contact information.
  • When contacting FEMA, provide your nine-digit FEMA registration ID number.
  • Keep receipts for disaster-related purchases (items to make repairs to home, hotel receipts, etc.).
  • Contact FEMA if your current housing situation, phone number, or mailing address have changed. 

You can stay in touch with FEMA by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
Urban League Entrepreneurship and 
Women’s Business Center 
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
St. Louis County Library
Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105		 Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24
St. Louis County Library
Prairie Commons Branch
915 Utz Ln.
Hazelwood, MO 63042		 Tuesday-Thursday:  8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Centers

If you do not qualify for FEMA assistance, or to supplement FEMA assistance, a disaster loan from the SBA may be available. SBA’s Business Recovery Centers and Disaster Loan Outreach Centers serve as a one-stop shop for disaster assistance. These centers provide in-person support with SBA disaster loan applications, help applicants check their loan status, and offer guidance on funds available to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters impacted in a declared disaster area. SBA representatives are also in all Disaster Recovery Centers.

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION
SBA Business Recovery Center
St. Louis Community College – Harrison Education Center
3140 Cass Ave. 
St. Louis, MO 63106		 Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Closed
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center
St. Louis County Library – Florissant Valley Branch
195 S New Florissant Rd. 
Florissant, MO 63031		 Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center
St. Louis County Library – Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105		 Opening Friday, July 25
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed 

Important Deadline – March 14-15 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is July 22, 2025.

Important Deadline – May 16 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the May 16 disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Scott County may also be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is August 11, 2025.

You can still ask for additional assistance, as long as you submit an initial application before the deadline.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stay in Touch with FEMA and SBA to Keep Recovery on Track

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more