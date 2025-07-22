Stay in Touch with FEMA and SBA to Keep Recovery on Track

ST. LOUIS – If you have applied for help after recent disasters in Missouri, stay in touch with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration about your on-going recovery needs.

Helpful Tips:

Read your letter from FEMA carefully.

Provide contractor estimates for disaster-related repairs. Must include the contractor’s contact information.

When contacting FEMA, provide your nine-digit FEMA registration ID number.

Keep receipts for disaster-related purchases (items to make repairs to home, hotel receipts, etc.).

Contact FEMA if your current housing situation, phone number, or mailing address have changed.

You can stay in touch with FEMA by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION Union Tabernacle M.B. Church

626 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Urban League Entrepreneurship and

Women’s Business Center

4401 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Sumner High School — Parking Lot

4248 Cottage Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed St. Louis County Library

Mid-County Branch

7821 Maryland Ave.

Clayton, MO 63105 Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24 St. Louis County Library

Prairie Commons Branch

915 Utz Ln.

Hazelwood, MO 63042 Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Centers

If you do not qualify for FEMA assistance, or to supplement FEMA assistance, a disaster loan from the SBA may be available. SBA’s Business Recovery Centers and Disaster Loan Outreach Centers serve as a one-stop shop for disaster assistance. These centers provide in-person support with SBA disaster loan applications, help applicants check their loan status, and offer guidance on funds available to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters impacted in a declared disaster area. SBA representatives are also in all Disaster Recovery Centers.

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION SBA Business Recovery Center

St. Louis Community College – Harrison Education Center

3140 Cass Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63106 Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center

St. Louis County Library – Florissant Valley Branch

195 S New Florissant Rd.

Florissant, MO 63031 Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center

St. Louis County Library – Mid-County Branch

7821 Maryland Ave.

Clayton, MO 63105 Opening Friday, July 25

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Important Deadline – March 14-15 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is July 22, 2025.

Important Deadline – May 16 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the May 16 disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Scott County may also be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is August 11, 2025.

You can still ask for additional assistance, as long as you submit an initial application before the deadline.