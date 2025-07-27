FEMA, SBA Providing In-Person Assistance at State Disaster Resource Center

SANTA FE, New Mexico – In coordination with the state of New Mexico, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration staff will offer face-to-face help starting Saturday, July 26, for residents affected by the ongoing severe storms, flooding and landslides

Homeowners and renters in Lincoln County may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance for the severe weather that began June 23.

FEMA and SBA will support state-led recovery efforts at a state Disaster Resource Center. Staff can help residents apply for federal assistance, including grants from FEMA or low-interest SBA loans.

Staff will be available starting Saturday, July 26 at the following location:

LINCOLN COUNTY

Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Annex

709 Mechem Dr.

Ruidoso, N.M. 88345

Hours: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily

SBA provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations. For more program and location information, please go to www.sba.gov/disaster. You may also apply online at https:// lending.sba.gov. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

FEMA staff can help residents in several ways including:

Checking the status of an application already in the system and making minor changes to applications.

Contacting faith-based organizations, community groups, private sector businesses and public libraries that may have the capability to distribute disaster-related information to residents in the impacted county.

Identifying organizations providing disaster-related services and/or resources to the public for long-term recovery.

Gathering information about impacts to communities.

Providing flyers explaining how to apply for disaster assistance.

New Mexicans with homeowners or renters insurance should first file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance. Residents can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4886. Follow FEMA Region 6 on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6 and on X at x.com/FEMARegion6