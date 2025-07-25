Movement is Life Seeks Game-Changing Ideas in $15K PowHer Pitch Challenge to Reimagine Health Through Movement

Empowering women-centered solutions through funding, visibility, and support at the 2025 Movement is Life Summit in Alexandria, VA.

ALEXANDRIA OLD TOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement is Life Launches PowHer Pitch Competition to Elevate Women-Centered Health InnovationTop 5 Finalists to Present at National Summit; $15,000 in Prizes to be AwardedWhat if movement was more than medicine? What if women 45+ from marginalized communities held the key to transforming how we think about wellness, resilience, and purpose? What if your idea could be the spark that redefines community health?Movement is Life is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural PowHer Pitch Competition—a national call for women-centered ideas that inspire healthier, more mobile lives for women in underserved communities.Finalists will take the stage at the 2025 Movement is Life National Summit on Friday, November 14, 2025, in Old Town Alexandria, VA, to pitch their solutions in front of a live audience and a panel of national health, philanthropy, and innovation leaders.Big Ideas Deserve Big Support.The top five finalists will be selected to present in person. The winners will receive:🥇 1st Place – $7,500🥈 2nd Place – $5,000🥉 3rd Place – $2,500In addition to funding, winners will receive national visibility, access to expert feedback, and long-term opportunities for collaboration and growth.“This competition uplifts ideas born from lived experience. When we center women—and the power of movement in their lives—we change the conversation about what health equity truly means,” said Danielle Hilliker, Executive Director of Movement is Life.Competition Highlights:~Open to community advocates, public health leaders, grassroots changemakers, and early-stage innovators~Focused on women-centered solutions that promote health, mobility, motivation, and social connection~Finalists will pitch live at the Summit to an audience of decision-makers and funders~Cash prizes and visibility across Movement is Life’s national platformsWhy PowHer Pitch?Women 45 and older—especially those from historically excluded and under-resourced communities—often face disproportionate health challenges and limited access to culturally relevant care. The PowHer Pitch seeks to uncover solutions that empower these women to reclaim their health through movement, connection, and community-driven support.Applications open on July 25, 2025, and we’re seeking concept- and early-stage startups led by or centered around women. Submissions must include a 2-page business plan outlining:The problem being addressedThe proposed solutionTarget audience and potential impactImplementation approach and feasibilityFinalists will be notified in early fall and invited to present live at the 2025 Movement is Life Summit.Learn More & Apply here: https://movementislifecommunity.org/Summit/2025-Annual-Summit About Movement is LifeMovement is Life is a national nonprofit coalition focused on improving the lives of women aged 45 and older from marginalized communities by advancing access to movement, mobility, and community-based health solutions. Through programs like Operation Change , The Health Disparities Podcast, and its Annual Summit, Movement is Life champions culturally responsive strategies that promote physical activity, peer support, and early intervention. The organization believes movement is more than medicine—it is a pathway to dignity, purpose, and lasting change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.