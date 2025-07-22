Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Crash *UPDATE*

Update:

 

Ellen Willson was re-cited to appear in Grand Isle County Court for August 14, 2025, at 0900 hours. See original press release below.

 

 

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2004136                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans        

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 15, 2025, at 1347 hours

STREET: 3643 US Route 2

TOWN: North Hero

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Savage Point Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ellen Willson

AGE:  38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end

INJURIES: Minor cleared at the Hospital

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Hunter Rounds

AGE:  20

SEAT BELT? NO

HELMET: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Grand Isle, VT  

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CBR 600

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Jason Rounds

AGE:  51

SEAT BELT? NO

HELMET: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CBR 600RR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious but stable condition

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 15, 2025, at 1347 hours, Vermont State Police, North Hero Fire Department, and Grand Isle Rescue responded to a reported head-on collision with injuries. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on US Route 2 near Savage Point Road. Vehicle 1 then crossed the center line, entered the northbound lane of US Route 2, and struck vehicles 2 and 3, who were traveling northbound. Operator 2 died from his injuries on scene. Operator 3 was transported to UVMMC for serious but stable injuries. Operator 1, identified as Ellen Willson (38) of St. Albans, was arrested and brought back to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Once processing was completed, Willson was issued a citation for the offenses of Gross Negligent Operator with Death Resulting and Gross Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury. Willson is scheduled to appear in Grand Isle County Court on August 7, 2025, at 0900 to answer to the above charges. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, option 3.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Grand Isle

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025     0900 hours    

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

 

