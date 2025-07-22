St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Crash *UPDATE*
Update:
Ellen Willson was re-cited to appear in Grand Isle County Court for August 14, 2025, at 0900 hours. See original press release below.
ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004136
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: June 15, 2025, at 1347 hours
STREET: 3643 US Route 2
TOWN: North Hero
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Savage Point Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ellen Willson
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end
INJURIES: Minor cleared at the Hospital
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Hunter Rounds
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? NO
HELMET: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CBR 600
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Jason Rounds
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? NO
HELMET: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CBR 600RR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious but stable condition
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 15, 2025, at 1347 hours, Vermont State Police, North Hero Fire Department, and Grand Isle Rescue responded to a reported head-on collision with injuries. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on US Route 2 near Savage Point Road. Vehicle 1 then crossed the center line, entered the northbound lane of US Route 2, and struck vehicles 2 and 3, who were traveling northbound. Operator 2 died from his injuries on scene. Operator 3 was transported to UVMMC for serious but stable injuries. Operator 1, identified as Ellen Willson (38) of St. Albans, was arrested and brought back to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Once processing was completed, Willson was issued a citation for the offenses of Gross Negligent Operator with Death Resulting and Gross Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury. Willson is scheduled to appear in Grand Isle County Court on August 7, 2025, at 0900 to answer to the above charges. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, option 3.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Grand Isle
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 0900 hours
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
