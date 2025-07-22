Third Measles Case Confirmed in Carbon County

July 22, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has confirmed a third case of measles in an unvaccinated adult from Carbon County. Measles is a highly contagious infection that can cause severe illness. The person was exposed outside of the United States.

The person was briefly in public areas, resulting in a potential measles exposure window of the following places and times:

July 16, 2025, 11:15 AM through 2:10 PM – Elevated Health & Safety Solutions (EHSS)

July 16, 2025, 1:00 PM through 3:00 PM – City Market, Rawlins

July 17, 2025, 11:59 AM through 6:43 PM – Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC)

The WDH is working with EHSS and MHCC to notify exposed individuals. “We are asking people who may have been exposed to watch for measles symptoms for 21 days past the exposure date and consider avoiding crowded public places or high-risk settings such as daycare centers,” said Clay Van Houten, State Epidemiologist with WDH. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. As more information becomes available, WDH will post locations of potential exposure, if any, and updated case counts on its website: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/measles/.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine safely provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure that they and their children are up-to-date on MMR vaccines.

Babies who are too young to get vaccinated, pregnant women who are not immune, and people with weak immune systems are more likely to have serious problems if they get measles. WDH recommends that people in these groups who believe they may have been exposed to measles contact their healthcare providers. If you have been exposed, doctors may recommend treatment to help prevent illness.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. People who get sick with these symptoms should call their healthcare provider for guidance. Calling ahead in non-emergency situations helps prevent additional exposures. If you have symptoms of measles, stay home and avoid contact with others unless you are getting healthcare. Avoiding contact with babies, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems is especially important.