Measles Case Confirmed in Park County

December 19, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has confirmed a case of measles in a Park County resident. The adult is fully vaccinated but had extensive exposure to measles while abroad and developed a mild illness. The individual was not hospitalized. WDH is notifying all identified individuals potentially exposed to measles in Park County.

While it is rare for immunized individuals to develop measles infection, it can occur and typically results in milder illness compared to unvaccinated individuals. Of the 1,958 measles cases reported in the U.S. to date in 2025, 93% have been unvaccinated, 3% have received one dose of MMR, and 4% have received two doses of MMR.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious individual leaves an area.

Albertsons, 1825 17th St., Cody, WY 82414 December 15, 2025, 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM December 17, 2025, 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Walmart, 321 Yellowstone Ave., Cody, WY 82414 December 18, 2025, 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, and death. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccines. MMR vaccines are widely available in Wyoming through providers’ offices, pharmacies, and public health nursing offices.

For more information on measles, including guidance on what to do if you were exposed, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/measles/.