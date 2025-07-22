Register for MDC Hunter Education Skills course Aug. 7 in Fredericktown

Body

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend the course set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7 at Madison County Ambulance District in Fredericktown.

The skills session is required for hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, who are 16 years or older and wish to purchase firearms hunting permits in Missouri. It covers safe firearm handling, hunting ethics, regulations, and wildlife conservation practices.

Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the student manual chapter review questions.

“We’re excited to provide this hands-on experience that emphasizes safety and responsible hunting,” said MDC Conservation Agent Alan Lamb and course instructor. “This course gives new hunters the confidence they need before heading into the field.”

Those who choose to complete the student manual chapter review questions must bring the booklet to the class for the instructor to review at no cost. Student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt, or at any MDC office.

This course is designed for participants that are 11 and older. Find more available courses near you online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri, or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.