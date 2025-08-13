Annalee Unveils 2025 Christmas Collections: 75 New Designs That Redefine Holiday Magic

From tossing snowballs to building snowmen and shoveling snowy paths, the Snowy Day Collection captures the joy of outdoor holiday fun. Perfect for adding a touch of cozy, snowy charm to your Christmas décor! The Holly Jolly Collection features festive characters dressed to impress in holly-print fabric adorned with berry accents. Perfect for spreading merry vibes and holiday magic. Dreaming of something different? The Dreamy Christmas collection glows with pastel pink magic and silver sparkle. These designs radiate sophistication and fantasy —and could be the most unique Annalee Christmas designs ever released.

MEREDITH , NH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday spirit arrives early as Annalee Dolls proudly introduces its 2025 Christmas Collections—four dazzling new design themes and 13 all-new ornaments, created with joy, whimsy, and the kind of charm that has made Annalee a treasured part of family traditions for generations.

With 91 years of history and a worldwide reputation for its whimsical holiday designs, Annalee continues to bring smiles to collectors young and old with its imaginative dolls, mice, elves, Santas, and critters. This year’s launch features 75 brand-new designs across four festive collections: Holly Jolly, Snowy Day, Dreamy, and Candy Cane Lane, plus a sparkling lineup of new collectible ornaments.

“For nearly a century, Annalee has been bringing holiday cheer to homes everywhere,” said Gracie Blackey, Annalee’s director of design. “These new collections are meant to inspire even more joyful memories, bring a playful spirit to decorating, and give collectors even more magic to share.”

The Holly Jolly Collection: Bright. Merry. Totally Classic.

Step into a world of holly-decked magic with the Holly Jolly Collection, bursting with vibrant reds, greens, and a signature holly print that instantly radiates a festive vibe. The collection’s cheerful characters are dressed to impress with holly and berry embellishments, classic holiday outfits, and joyful expressions that light up any room. A set of three felt bauble Holly Leaves is an added attraction to help make the set more vibrant.

Collection favorites:

• A trio of mischievous Holly Jolly elves in 5”, 9”, and 12” sizes

• A classic decked-in-red Santa and Mrs. Claus.

• Animal lovers will be thrilled with the cuddly Holly Jolly Dog, stately Holly Jolly Llama, and the must-have Holly Jolly Koala.

• The Holly Jolly Snowman is a showstopper with his welcoming red wreath.

• The Holly Jolly Angel showcases sweetness and purity hugging a larger-than-life holly leaf.

The Holly Jolly Collection makes it easy to spread cheer and create your own classic holiday story.

The Snowy Day Collection: Cozy. Playful. Full of Outdoor Fun.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? The Snowy Day Collection delivers all the wonder of winter with playful characters bundled up in red and green outfits accented with striking green and white stripes. These characters are ready to build snowmen, toss snowballs, and celebrate the magic of snow days and outdoor fun.

Collection favorites:

• The Cranky Countdown Advent Calendar Stocking starring a mischievous green grinch counting down the day to Christmas.

• The large 15-inch Snowy Day Snowman and Gingerbread Man.

• 3 new naughty elves causing holiday havoc.

• A beautifully quilted 5-foot Christmas Tree Skirt.

• Delightful animal friends including the irresistible Snowy Day Hippo.

• Two Snowy Day Santa sets (9” and 20”).

From whimsical accessories to story-rich characters, the Snowy Day Collection adds warmth to the frostiest winter days.

The Dreamy Collection: Elegant. Dazzling. Pure Holiday Magic.

Shimmering with silver, pink, and snowy white—and glittery pom-poms, the Dreamy Collection redefines Christmas elegance. These enchanting designs—radiating sophistication, fantasy, and pastel sparkle—could be the most unique Annalee Christmas designs ever released.

Collection favorites:

• A glittering and blooming Dreamy Poinsettia Elf.

• A fabulously fun Dreamy Flamingo.

• A Dreamy Christmas Snowlady bundled in dreamy pink warmth.

• A Wreath Mouse spreading joy in silver sparkle.

• A Dreamy Angel Mouse atop a magical base.

The Dreamy Collection is the fantasy collection of season. It's ideal for collectors who crave something unique and dazzling,

Candy Cane Lane Collection: Sweet. Cheery. Full of Peppermint Spirit.

Sugar and spice and everything nice! The Candy Cane Lane Collection is a confectionary celebration filled with peppermint-printed aprons, gingerbread characters, and Santa’s jolliest kitchen crew. These designs are perfect for gifting, decorating, or delighting your inner child.

Collection favorites:

• Mr. & Mrs. Claus dressed as festive bakers.

• Peppermint-swirled elves and mice.

• A Candy Cane Lane Bear and Gingerbread Man.

• Sweet new Christmas Candy felt baubles for the perfect decorating accents.

Bring the flavor of the holidays home with the adorable and oh-so-sweet Candy Cane Lane Collection.

13 All-New Ornaments: Tiny Treasures That Tell Big Stories

Annalee’s beloved ornaments return with 13 fresh designs—each crafted with the detail and whimsy fans adore. Ideal for decorating trees, wreaths, or as delightful package toppers, these tiny dolls are brimming with personality.

Ornament favorites:

• The Dreamy Christmas Elephant with pink ears.

• An oh-so-sweet Holly Jolly Honey Bear.

• Baby New Year in an oversized top hat.

• Plus new collectible elves, snowmen, and mice from every other Annalee Christmas collection.

Each ornament is boxed and ready for gifting—or cherishing year after year.

Why Collect Annalee?

Annalee Christmas designs aren't just about decoration—they’re about storytelling. Families have built traditions around these smiling faces for over nine decades, passing them down as heirlooms and displaying them with joy year after year. Every design is packed with personality and an Annalee smile. Christmas traditions and Annalee go hand-in-hand. With limited seasonal production, collectibility is high—and designs often sell out quickly. Whether you’re decking the halls, beginning a new family tradition, or adding to your growing collection, this year’s releases are sure to make spirits bright. The full 2025 Christmas Collection is available now at Annalee.com.

