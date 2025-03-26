Annalee Exclusives: Handcrafted, Limited-Edition Designs That Sell Out in Minutes

Annalee Exclusives consist of highly sought-after designs made in limited quantities for fans who crave uniquely crafted pieces. This sampling of the 500+ exclusives released showcases some of the most beloved pieces in the collection. Extremely Rare 2012 Home for the Holidays Ivy Elf Exclusive — Only 20 were made. 2025's Hermes the Axolotl exclusive was the winning design in Annalee’s Nominate Your Pet Contest, which let collectors choose the winning design for this exclusive.

Each Annalee exclusive embodies the spirit of handcrafted tradition and creative storytelling that company founder Annalee Thorndike insisted upon in all her designs.” — Betsey Pelletier

MEREDITH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annalee Dolls, the beloved maker of whimsical, handcrafted collectibles, continues to delight fans with its Exclusive Collection—an extraordinary line of limited-edition dolls meticulously hand-assembled at Annalee’s headquarters in Meredith, New Hampshire. These highly sought-after designs are produced in extremely limited quantities, making them instant treasures for collectors around the world.

Since launching its first exclusive series in 2012, Annalee has expanded the collection significantly, answering the call of devoted fans who crave uniquely crafted pieces. The goal: a new level of artistry, creativity, and rarity in design. Today, most Annalee exclusives are produced in editions of just 250, while select “surprise” releases—limited to only 100 or fewer pieces—sell out in record time. Some of the most coveted designs are sold in less than 15 minutes!

Hand-Assembled in America: A Labor of Love

Each Annalee exclusive is handcrafted with exquisite details, featuring unique elements that set them apart from Annalee’s seasonal collections. The design team at Annalee painstakingly completes each piece one by one, ensuring that every detail meets the brand’s high standards of quality and charm. During peak production times, up to eight designers work together to bring these exclusive creations to life. Every doll is then individually signed and numbered, guaranteeing its authenticity and place in Annalee history.

A Tradition of Whimsy & Creativity

Annalee’s Exclusive Collection was born from customer demand for dolls made in the USA, reminiscent of the company’s early years. The first exclusives, the 2012 Home for the Holidays series, were produced in extremely small quantities—only 20 of each design—making them some of the rarest Annalee dolls ever created.

Since then, the collection has grown tremendously. In 2013, Annalee introduced exclusive Easter and Spring designs, as well as personalized birthday designs, allowing customers to customize their dolls with special embroidered messages. With each year, the collection grew to include a wide range of seasons, holidays, people, and events. By the end of 2024, the Exclusive Collection had expanded to around 50 designs per year, solidifying its place in Annalee’s 90-year legacy.

A Who’s Who of Characters & Charm

With 500+ exclusives released to date, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Past designs celebrate American life, every season and holiday, sports and historical figures, cultural events, cherished pastimes and passions, special childhood memories, animal friends, and life’s simple moments. Among the most beloved pieces in the collection include:

2016: Crafty Mouse

2017: 22-inch Tinker Workshop Pixie

2018: Jack Frost Pixie, the 16-inch Woody Workshop Mouse, Mardi Gras Mouse, Headless Horseman, Cinco de Mayo Mouse, New Year Cheers, and Summer Solstice

2019: Big Game Mouse (sold out in 11 minutes), Eddy the Yeti, 33-inch Old Snow-Man Winter, Kissing Ball Mouse, and Rainbow Unicorn

2020: Harvest Moon Wolf, Narwhal Winter, and 22-inch Sprinkles Chef Pixie

2021: Day of the Dead Boy, Noah’s Ark, Mer-Man Mouse, Love Peace & Pride, and Fiesta Llama

2022: Midnight Ride, Rosie the Riveter, and Kwanzaa Mouse

2023: April Fool’s Jester, Time to Float, and Gaitlyn Rae Dooters

2024: Chocolate Factory and Truly Annalee 90th Anniversary

A Collector’s Dream: What’s Next for Annalee Exclusives?

Annalee’s Exclusive Collection continues to evolve, with more than 50 innovative new designs launching throughout 2025. The year’s first release, Hermes the Axolotl, was the winning design in Annalee’s Nominate Your Pet contest, which let customers choose the winning design. To guarantee the excitement never stops, the Annalee team is planning unexpected surprises for collectors with unique releases that instantly become must-have items. Whether it’s a whimsical character, a festive holiday favorite, or a nostalgic nod to Annalee’s classic designs, each exclusive doll embodies the spirit of handcrafted tradition and creative storytelling that company founder Annalee Thorndike insisted upon in all her designs.

Collectors eager to secure these highly sought-after designs must act fast, as history has shown that most exclusives sell out in mere minutes. To stay updated on new releases and surprise drops, fans are encouraged to sign up for text messages to receive advance notice of a release (text JOIN to 844-900-1782), visit annalee.com regularly and join the waitlist, and follow Annalee social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

For a closer look at the variety of Annalee exclusives, please visit Annalee.com/annalee-exclusive-collection/

About Annalee Dolls

Founded in 1934, Annalee Dolls has been bringing smiles to faces for nearly a century with its handcrafted, whimsical characters. Based in Meredith, New Hampshire, the company is known for its high-quality collectible dolls that capture the magic of holidays, seasons, and special occasions. Annalee’s Exclusive Collection continues this tradition, offering collectors rare and beautifully designed dolls that celebrate the artistry and history of the brand.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Betsey Pelletier at betseyp@annalee.com.

Handcrafting of the Cinco de Mayo Exclusive

