Notice of IP & Asset Auction Managed by Fallingst Technologies LLC - Bidding Procedures & Final Sale Hearing Scheduled

OPULUS Beauty Labs OPULUS Beauty Labs

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallingst Technologies LLC , a technology advisory firm specializing in asset management and IP valuation, has been formally retained by Chapter 7 Trustee Edmund J. Wood to facilitate the auction and sale of the intellectual property and select personal property assets of REA Innovations Inc. This process is being conducted under the supervision of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle, pursuant to a court order entered on July 21, 2025.The sale of assets is being conducted free and clear of all liens, claims, interests, and encumbrances in accordance with Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, creating a rare opportunity for prospective buyers to acquire valuable assets in clean and marketable condition.About the Auction:REA Innovations Inc., a Washington-based company known for its groundbreaking skincare products powered by patented crystalline matrix technology, including the Opulus Activator device, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2024. The court-appointed Trustee has since authorized a structured public auction to sell the company’s remaining intellectual property, proprietary technologies, and select tangible assets.Fallingst Technologies LLC will serve as the sole facilitator of this process on behalf of the Trustee, managing bidder registration, due diligence, auction logistics, and post-auction coordination.Assets Available for Purchase:Assets to be sold may include, but are not limited to:• Patents and patent applications, including proprietary cosmetic delivery technologies.• Trademarks and brand-related intellectual property.• Product formulations, trade secrets, and design assets.• Select physical property and business records related to R&D.• Select physical property incorporating the intellectual property developed by REA InnovationsThe sale provides an opportunity for acquirers in beauty, wellness, consumer technology, or advanced materials sectors to obtain high-value assets backed by a history of product innovation and IP recognition.Auction Timeline with Key Dates for Bidders: Deadline / Event Time (Pacific Time):Indication of Interest Deadline: August 7, 2025 – 5:00 p.m.Bid Submission Deadline: August 14, 2025 – 5:00 p.m.Qualified Bidders Notified: August 18, 2025Auction (if needed): August 21, 2025 – 10:00 a.m. (via videoconference)Notice of Successful Bid/Bidder and Backup Bid/Bidder: As soon as reasonably practicable following the conclusion of the AuctionObjection Deadline: August 22, 2025 – 11:59 p.m.Final Sale Hearing: August 28, 2025 – 11:00 a.m. (Bankruptcy Court, Seattle)The Trustee will conduct the auction only if multiple Qualified Bids are received. If no auction is necessary, the highest and best offer will be submitted for court approval at the sale hearing.Eligibility & Participation Requirements:To participate in the process:• Potential Bidders must sign a trustee-approved confidentiality agreement, identify themselves and any authorized representatives, and submit financial documentation or commitments showing their ability to complete the transaction.• Qualified Bidders will be those whose offers and supporting materials meet all procedural, legal, and financial requirements outlined by the Trustee. Secured creditors may participate by exercising their right to credit bid under Bankruptcy Code § 363(k).• The auction process permits Backup Bidders to be designated, in case the winning bidder fails to close.• All bids must include a deposit equal to 10% of the bid, be binding and irrevocable, and comply with the full bidding procedures approved by the court.Oversight and Sale Approval:The Bankruptcy Court retains full authority over the process. A public hearing to approve the final sale is scheduled for August 28, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. PT, before the Honorable Christopher M. Alston. Objections to the sale must be filed and served by August 22, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.Edmund Wood is represented in these proceedings by Russell Garrett and Learon Bird of the law firm Jordan Ramis PC Contact Law Firm: Jordan Ramis PC, 1211 SW Fifth Ave. Suite 2700, Portland OR 97204, jordanramis.com, (888) 598-7070Case No.: 24-13301-CMAContact for Bidder Inquiries and Due Diligence Access:Potential bidders are not permitted to conduct due diligence without entering into a Confidentiality Agreement. The due diligence period ends at the Bid Submission deadline, August 14, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. All parties interested in participating in the auction or receiving access to confidential due diligence materials must contact:Joseph HopkinsFallingst Technologies LLC27201 Puerta Real, Suite 300Mission Viejo, CA 92691joseph.hopkins@fallingstcmg.comFallingst Technologies LLC will coordinate all aspects of bidder registration, confidentiality agreements, access to the data room, and submission logistics. Requests to access the data room and other informational materials must be made by the Indication of Interest Deadline, August 7, 2025 – 5:00 p.m.About Fallingst Technologies LLC:Fallingst Technologies LLC is a boutique advisory firm focused on intellectual property valuation, asset-based deal structuring, and strategic innovation finance. The firm serves corporate, legal, and financial clients with specialized expertise in emerging technologies, life sciences, and consumer product innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.