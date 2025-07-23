VIRION VACCINE INDUSTRY & TRADE INC BEGINS USD 7 M INVESTMENT ROUND FOR STATE-OF-THE-ART VET VACCINE PRODUCTION

The main purpose of VIRION is producing veterinary vaccines FMD (inactivated), BT, POX, PPR, New Castle, Gumboro, Marek, and IB

ISTANBUL, -, TURKEY, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIRION aims to establish a sustainable and profitable veterinary vaccine production plant in Türkiye. It is a sustainable, humanitarian and a profitable business. To realize this project a US $ 35 million project finance loan with 5 years maturity is required which can be paid back by the forecasted incomes in three years even in the worst case scenario.The business idea and all related analysis are presented in this business plan The idea of veterinary vaccine production was born out of the observation that large numbers of chicken and cattle had to be sacrificed in the UK, EU, Asia, Israel and Türkiye inbetween 2015 and 2018 due to bird flu and Foot And Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks.Sacrificing animals not only causes economical losses but also food shortages that affects human populations.When authorities in affected countries announced that there were not enough vaccine supply to prevent outbreaks of harmful diseases, VIRION investors decided to investigate the economical efficiency of veterinary vaccine production.It is determined that due to the global climate change the frequency of outbreaks is increasing thus veterinary vaccine demand is on the rise. However to increase the amount of vaccine production remans a challange.Another driver behind our business idea is the global policy change regarding the use of medicines to cure diseases. Food And Agriculture Organization of United Nations (FAO) indicates that curing animals with medicines increases global Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) which is a major threat to human and animal health. This means that curing animals with medicines undermines the safety of our food and environment.Besides FAO, World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the global authority on animal health, warns countries against the risks related to the increasing difficulty of treating infections and diseases in humans, animals and plants in the near future because of increasing AMR. This prediction can soon become a reality as bacteria, viruses and parasites develop resistance to the drugs are used to fight them, making it harder to treat infections in humans and animals and causing more frequent outbreaks. This situation increases overall healthcare costs, and negatively impacts food production and livelyhoods. In brief, AMR has become oneof the most pressing health issues of our time. livestock breeding policies in order to reduce the use of medicines against diseases and to protect animals (the main food source) with vaccines.In addition to this paradigm change, global population increase causes an increase in alimentary needs.Market analysis reports published in 2021 indicate that global veterinary vaccines annual sales revenues worth US$ 7.67 billion (calculated by compiling the information in the annual activity reports published by vaccine manufacturers) at the end of 2020, of which 34% were live attenuated virus vaccines and 28% were inactivated virus vaccines.Analysts state that annual sales revenues of veterinary vaccines is projected to reach US$ 9.4 billion by 2024, eqalling to an average growth rate of 5.2%.These figures indicate that global market of veterinary vaccines is growing depending on the increase in demand however supply is not increasing in parallel to demand.Virion purchased a 17.400 m2 site around Ankara in Kulu Organized Industrial Zone and begins USD 7 M INVESTMENT ROUND FOR STATE-OF-THE-ART VET VACCINE PRODUCTIONTotal Project cost is 35M $ and ,ROI 4.6 years .Virion INC signed Consultancy agreement with NSN Global Financial FZCO ,Dubai based Investment Consultancy firm for Investment Round.Road Show will begin 11th of Aug,2025

