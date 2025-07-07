MEDRICS CORP LAUNCHES SERIES A FUNDING ROUND

KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida-based company Medrics Corp, which is revolutionizing patient experience, has signed a consultancy and collaboration agreement with Dubai-based NSN GLOBAL FINANCIAL LLC to launch its Series A funding round Medrics offers a truly comprehensive healthcare solution by seamlessly integrating not only with Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems such as Epic and Cerner but also with a wide range of other backend systems including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, queue management systems, and telehealth infrastructures. This strong interoperability enables healthcare providers to consolidate their operations without disrupting existing workflows.Thanks to its modular adaptability, Medrics maximizes efficiency and enhances the overall patient experience by allowing facilities to incorporate numerous solutions — from patient engagement tools to administrative management platforms — into a consistent digital ecosystem. By bridging the gap between patients and healthcare providers, Medrics increases satisfaction, reduces no-show rates, and creates a more connected, patient-centered healthcare experience.Altuğ Özdamar, CEO of Medrics Corp, stated:"We are revolutionizing healthcare with advanced digital solutions. Medrics leverages the latest innovations in digital health technology — from Progressive Web Applications and real-time location systems to AI -powered workflows and modular integrations. Our platform doesn’t just follow trends; it sets them, transforming how healthcare is accessed, delivered, and experienced. We foresee that our rapidly growing company will attract significant investment from major family offices and VCs in this Series A round."Sahin Ozdemir, CEO of NSN Financial, said:"We are very happy to support Medrics first in its Series A round and then in its Series B efforts through this agreement between NSN Global, a company of Eminova Group, and Medrics Corp. Health is our most valuable asset, and what Medrics is doing for healthcare is beyond excellent. We are thrilled to embark on this beautiful journey together. We are also very grateful to them for partnering with us."MEDRICS CORP200 Crandon Blvd. Ste 360Key Biscayne, FL 33149 USA

