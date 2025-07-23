She Rises Studios and FENIX TV Announce Brunch & Boss Up™ – A First-of-Its-Kind Brunch-Inspired Entrepreneurial Show

Brunch & Boss Up™ Logo

Launching Sept 2025 on YouTube, this bold new show brings real entrepreneurs, live challenges, and brunch vibes—hosted by a powerhouse mother-daughter duo.

I created Brunch & Boss Up™ because I wanted to bring something totally new to the table—literally,” — Adriana Luna Carlos

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new talk show is on the horizon. Brunch & Boss Up™ , created by Adriana Luna Carlos , is set to premiere on YouTube in September 2025. This lively, interactive series brings together entrepreneurs who share their stories and compete in fun challenges—all over brunch and in front of a live audience.Unlike anything on TV or streaming today, Brunch & Boss Up™ merges the power of business storytelling with the energy of a social brunch. Entrepreneurs don’t just talk about their journeys—they connect, laugh, and rise in real time. The show delivers a completely fresh take on how business content is experienced: engaging, empowering, and full of heart.Each episode is filmed live at a high-energy brunch event, featuring 4–6 entrepreneurs as part of the rotating cast. Guests participate in interactive segments, from lighthearted competitions to deep, purpose-driven conversations. The audience is part of the show, too—cheering, networking, and sharing the moment over signature drinks and delicious bites.“I created Brunch & Boss Up™ because I wanted to bring something totally new to the table—literally,” says creator and co-host Adriana Luna Carlos. “I was inspired by the pitch-driven intensity of Shark Tank, the realness of live events, and the playful vibe of Hot Ones. This show is where business meets joy, authenticity, and visibility.”The first episodes of Brunch & Boss Up™ will be filmed August 23, 2025 in San Diego, CA, during the EmpowerHER Content Day. The pilot taping will feature a curated group of entrepreneurs on stage, as well as a live audience experience complete with food, networking, giveaways, and photo ops.Following San Diego, the show will tour nationwide, with stops planned in California, Nevada, Texas, and more. A Las Vegas taping is already slated for October 2025, with additional dates to be announced.“Adriana didn’t have to twist my arm when she asked me to host,” says Hanna Olivas , who serves as the show’s main host. “She said, ‘Mom, how about hosting a brunch show where we talk business and lift people up?’—and I was all in. This is powerful, it’s fun, and it’s long overdue.”Audiences can expect a blend of unfiltered inspiration and interactive entertainment. Entrepreneurs will share both their wins and their struggles in an atmosphere that fosters honesty, community, and momentum. The show also celebrates fun—from brunch-themed games to unexpected challenges that get everyone laughing and learning.Casting & Audience Tickets Now OpenEntrepreneurs with bold stories and big personalities can apply to be featured in upcoming episodes.Brunch fans and business supporters can grab tickets to attend the live tapings starting in San Diego.Visit: www.sherisesstudios.com/brunch-boss-up Sponsorship Opportunities AvailableBrunch & Boss Up™ is actively seeking sponsors and brand partners. Opportunities include:On-stage product featuresGift bag placementSegment sponsorshipsLocal and national visibilityAbout She Rises StudiosShe Rises Studios is a women-driven digital marketing, media, publishing, and event production company dedicated to empowering women in business. Co-founded by mother-daughter duo Hanna Olivas and Adriana Luna Carlos in 2020, She Rises Studios provides platforms for women to elevate their brands, share their stories, and create lasting impact through books, podcasts, magazines, summits, and innovative media projects.About FENIX TVLaunched in 2023 by She Rises Studios, FENIX TV is an online streaming network devoted to positive and empowering content. From talk shows and documentaries to live events, FENIX TV showcases the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of individuals around the world, aligning with the mission to inspire and uplift audiences with every program.

