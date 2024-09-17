FENIX TV Hosts Emmys Celebrity Gifting Red Carpet Event at W Hollywood Hotel

Hanna Olivas and Linda summer at FENIX TV Luxury Gifting Lounge - W Hollywood Hanna Olivas and Becca Brazil Red Carpet FENIX TV Luxury Gifting Lounge at W Hollywood Hanna Olivas and Melanie Madison Red Carpet FENIX TV Luxury Gifting Lounge at W Hollywood

FENIX TV hosts Emmys Celebrity Gifting Red Carpet Event today at W Hollywood, featuring luxury gifts, top sponsors, and exclusive coverage by FENIX TV insiders.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FENIX TV , in partnership with the W Hollywood, hosted a remarkable Emmy Gifting Suite and Red Carpet Event on September 13th, 2024, delivering a night of glamour, networking, and celebration ahead of the 2024 Emmy Awards. Bringing together media moguls, celebrities, filmmakers, screenwriters, and LA’s entertainment elite, the event was a resounding success, showcasing exclusive luxury gifts, captivating entertainment, and the essence of Hollywood’s most celebrated talents.The event, hosted just days before the Emmy Awards, which aired live on ABC on Sunday, September 15th, offered attendees an insider’s glimpse at the magic behind the red carpet. The FENIX TV team, led by Hanna Olivas, provided exclusive coverage, capturing the energy and excitement of Hollywood’s top talent.Notable attendees included Skye Aria, Kym Whitley, David Michael Wyatt, James Moshir, Chris Hahn, Charlie Townsend, Max Ehrich, Becca Brazil, Josh Killacky, Susie Abromeit, Savannah Johńell Kennick, Susie Essman, Javi Luna, Nathaniel Dolquist and many more, each leaving their mark on the night’s festivities. The red carpet was graced by a diverse mix of talent, all contributing to the electric atmosphere and excitement surrounding Emmy week.The W Hollywood Hotel, known for its bold aesthetics and stunning views of Hollywood landmarks like the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory, set the perfect backdrop for this prestigious gathering. Celebrities, media icons, and entertainment professionals were treated to top-tier hospitality, unforgettable views, and a curated selection of luxury gifts including spa packages, skincare, designer handbags, shoes, and vacation experiences.Incredible Talent and Industry Leaders Came Together“We had the pleasure of meeting some truly incredible talent—filmmakers, screenwriters, and creatives who are shaping the future of entertainment,” said Hanna Olivas, co-founder of FENIX TV. “This event truly captured the spirit of collaboration, creativity, and empowerment that makes the Emmys so special.”FENIX TV Red Carpet InsidersThe red carpet shined even brighter with FENIX TV Red Carpet Insiders including:Hanna Olivas, Cassandra Lambert, Cindy Witteman, Gemma Bulos, Jessica Gabriel, Nichica F. Melton, Sylvia Becker-Hill, Robert Howell, Liza Millan, and Carey Graf. Each of these influential leaders brought their unique perspectives on the evolving entertainment industry and the magic of the Emmy Awards.Sponsors for the 2024 Gifting SuiteThis year’s sponsors included Pure Heavenly Hair and Makeup Boutique, Corbo Collection, RĒJINS, Crazy Woman Cellars, Kim Beam, Coastal Journeyz, Best Version You, The C Group Studio, EM/POWEREDbyWMN, Land of Quails House, The Art of Wellbeing, She Rises Studios , Sonya McDonald, 360 And Beyond Photo Booth, esSpa, DJ Tenn Starr, Streets Ahead Productions, TekTon, Brazzle, Blissfully Southern Cream-a-licious Ice Cream, Rachael Venema Photography, Unshakeable, Ethnik Edge, Eco Bandage, Jules Body Shoppe, A Mindful Commune, FENIX TV and the W Hollywood Hotel.These brands and more contributed an array of luxury gifts, ensuring the FENIX TV gifting suite remains one of the highlights of Emmys Week.About FENIX TVFENIX TV is a streaming platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of diverse creators through television, books, podcasts, documentaries, events and so much more. Co-owned by Hanna Olivas and Adriana Luna Carlos, FENIX TV continues to be a leader in celebrating women’s empowerment and promoting inclusivity across the entertainment industry.For media coverage and inquiries, please contact:Ron Billings, Public Relations of FENIX TV and She Rises StudiosE: info@fenixtv.appP: (702) 601-2171SOURCE: FENIX TVFENIX TV Gifting Lounge: https://www.sherisesstudios.com/fenix-tv-emmys-week She Rises Studios: https://www.sherisesstudios.com/ W Hollywood: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxwh-w-hollywood/overview/?scid=f2ae0541-1279-4f24-b197-a979c79310b0

