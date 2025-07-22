Special Audit Details Criminal Case Against Former Executive Director of the Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $105,675.76 were issued Tuesday against the former executive director of the Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority and a local building company, following an investigation into improper spending that led to criminal convictions against the people involved.

Of the total, $18,746 was repaid, leaving an outstanding balance of $86,929.76 against Timothy Holland, who was fired from his executive director position in September 2019.

Details of the investigation are included in a special audit released Tuesday and available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a request for assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General on a complaint alleging Holland made personal purchases using the Housing Authority’s credit card and had an authority contractor perform services on his personal residence.

SIU, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office ultimately investigated the case, and charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ebunoluwa A. Taiwo served as prosecutor.

Holland served as executive director from June 2012 until his firing. SIU identified numerous personal purchases totaling $86,929.76 made by Holland at various retailers, along with fuel and lodging while traveling for personal reasons.

SIU also determined Holland had an Authority contractor, Knipp Builders, perform $18,746 in work on his home that was billed to and paid by the Authority.

Holland was indicted in October 2023 and pleaded guilty to a felony count of federal program theft in July 2024. His sentence included four years in prison, and he was ordered to pay restitution of $86,929.76.

Knipp Builders pleaded guilty in November 2024 to a misdemeanor count of making a false report or statement to and for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, with a sentence that included a fine of $20,000 and ordered restitution of $18,746. Knipp Builders paid the restitution on the same day as sentencing.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 142 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

