MTA Expands Accessibility With 12 More Stations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) continued its celebration of Disability Pride Month with the announcement of an additional 12 stations across four boroughs to receive elevators and other accessibility upgrades as part of the 2025-2029 Capital Plan. The Capital Plan calls for at least 60 more stations to be made ADA-accessible. This will ensure that nearly 70 percent of all subway rides will take place to or from accessible stations.

“Every New Yorker deserves an accessible, safe, and reliable transit system, and today’s announcement represents real progress towards a better subway for everyone,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to record investment in the MTA's current capital plan and funding from congestion pricing, dozens of station accessibility projects across the city are already underway. By including 12 more stations to our accessibility program, this historic pace of upgrades will only get better.”

These stations were selected using legislatively mandated criteria including geographic coverage, demographics, ridership, transfers and priority destinations. And for the first time, the MTA used a public tool to allow riders to submit their accessibility priorities, which garnered more than 2,000 responses across all five boroughs. This adds to the previous 43 stations the MTA has committed to upgrading with elevators or ramps in the 2025-2029 Capital Plan. The 2025-2029 Capital plan also includes the replacement and modernization of 45 subway station elevators.

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill Ridley said, “With this announcement comes the news that all New Yorkers, both with and without disabilities, families and visitors to this great state will soon have more access to the subway station that connects so many important parts of this city. I commend the Governor Hochul and the MTA for making accessibility one of its priorities that everyone will benefit from.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “When it comes to accessibility, the MTA is delivering much more than ever before – both in terms of dollars and number of ADA stations. And thanks to our fully funded Capital Plan, we are going to keep moving forward at the same pace – five times faster than ever before – until we achieve full accessibility.”

MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “Nearly a quarter of every accessible station in the system has been built in the last five years. We’re on an unprecedented streak of success in bringing our system to everyone, and we can’t wait to keep the momentum going. This next batch of stations presents new opportunities to expand access, and we’re ready to complete the projects better, faster, and cheaper.”

MTA Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor Quemuel Arroyo said, “This is the next step in our journey to make transit accessible for everyone, including riders with disabilities, seniors, families with strollers, and visitors. These stations serve tens of thousands of daily riders, and I’m thrilled to see how these upgrades will improve their customer experience.”

The stations receiving accessibility upgrades are:

53 St R

63 Dr-Rego Park MR

190 St A

Bedford-Nostrand Av s G

Botanic Garden S

Cathedral Pkwy (110 St) 1

Eastchester-Dyre Av 5

Fordham Rd BD

Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College 2345

Grand Army Plaza 23

Grand Av-Newtown MR

Woodlawn 4

The MTA also announced the launch of a revamped Elevator and Escalator Status tool, making it easier for riders to check the status of any elevator or escalator. Improvements were made to the interface, navigation and search functionality, which allows customers to save favorite stations. This tool allows customers to make travel decisions with real-time information about the status of machines throughout the MTA system.

The MTA is also using funds from congestion pricing to invest in transit improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades at 23 subway stations, including new elevators and reconstructed platforms. The MTA is delivering accessibility projects at an unprecedented pace, completing 36 ADA stations since 2020, double the number of ADA stations completed in the previous six years.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “These much-needed accessibility upgrades at subway stations across the city are key to modernizing the system and making public transit more accessible for the whole riding public. New Yorkers with disabilities, including many seniors, have long suffered from poor access to our region’s mass transit. I’m proud to support the MTA’s accessibility projects with the federal funding needed to deliver these critical upgrades.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Every New Yorker, regardless of age or disability, deserves an accessible and inclusive public transportation network. Renovated platforms, new elevators, and other upgrades will make our subway stations more accessible for riders with disabilities, families, seniors, and travelers with luggage. As ranking member of the Senate Aging Committee and Senate Appropriations Transportation Subcommittee, I will continue to fight for federal funding for vital ADA upgrades and other improvements to New York City’s public transit infrastructure.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “I am grateful that the MTA continues to make investments in accessibility and has included the Bedford-Nostrand Avenue station among its planned improvements in the 2025-2029 Capital Plan. The G train is an incredibly important part of the transportation infrastructure of Bed-Stuy and these upgrades will provide more of the people I am privileged to represent with the ability to travel freely throughout our great city.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “Public transportation is the lifeline of my district and New York City and ensuring accessibly to the 190th street station’s A line platform and Fordham Road station’s B/D line platform are welcomed news for the residents of Upper Manhattan and the Northwest Bronx. I commend Governor Hochul, Janno Lieber, community advocates, and the entire MTA team for advancing these much-needed improvements as a part of the broader effort to make New York City’s subway the most accessible system in the world.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “Thanks to congestion pricing, MTA stations will become more accessible. It is great to see that Cathedral Parkway–110th Street station is in the first batch of stations to be making accessibility improvements. Congestion pricing is delivering for all New Yorkers — from improving traffic conditions to providing the funding needed to ensure that everyone has the ability to ride mass transit.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “I'm thrilled to hear that the MTA has expanded the number of stations included in their Accessibility Plan. New York City has the most comprehensive public transit system in the nation, and it's imperative that we ensure accessibility and equitable access for all. As we celebrate Disability Pride Month, I’m excited to see the MTA’s commitment to strengthening New York’s infrastructure to guarantee affordable, accessible, and reliable public transportation for everyone.”

Representative George Latimer said, “I applaud the MTA for making these much-needed ADA upgrades that will make subway stations more accessible. People with disabilities, parents with strollers, people who are elderly, and people hauling large bags to train stations and airports will benefit from these upgrades, and I hope it will incentivize even more people to take public transportation”

State Senator Liz Kreuger said, “I am happy to see the MTA making continued progress on ADA accessibility for our subway system. Every station that becomes ADA accessible means life got made significantly easier for the many New Yorkers who rely on that stop to get to work, to do their grocery shopping, and to spend hard-earned free time with friends and family. This improvement will help disabled and older New Yorkers and families with young children in strollers to use our vital subway system. Accessibility at these stops is another step toward system-wide ADA compliance for public transit, which is an essential part of keeping our city a thriving, just, and affordable place to live for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, “I commend the MTA for its continued efforts to enhance subway accessibility for all New Yorkers, especially my constituents. The installation of elevators and accessibility improvements at these stations represents a fundamental advancement towards enabling people with mobility issues to travel more easily throughout the city. I am especially grateful to the MTA for proceeding with the elevator project at the station within my district, located in my hometown of Ozone Park. I’m pleased to see the use of public input in prioritizing projects and the progress made in increasing ADA-accessibility across the system. These collective efforts advance us toward establishing a transit network which provides equal access to all residents.”

State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris said, “Expanding the accessibility of our subway system is one of the most important investments we can make in transit. I look forward to the installation of elevators at these 12 stations, and to all of the benefits they will bring to riders who live and work nearby.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “As Chair of the Senate Committee on Corporations, Authorities, and Commissions, I commend the MTA for its continued commitment to expanding accessibility across our transit system. The inclusion of the Grand Avenue, Newtown and 63rd Drive Rego Park stations in Queens reflects the power of advocacy and public input in shaping a more equitable transit network. For too long, far too many New Yorkers, particularly seniors, people with disabilities, and families have faced unnecessary barriers just getting to where they need to go. This investment is another step toward a transit system that works for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Accessibility isn’t just about infrastructure — it’s a powerful affirmation of our shared commitment to equity, inclusion, and dignity for every New Yorker. I commend the MTA for taking this critical step to expand access across our transit system. I’m proud that communities in my district will directly benefit from these upgrades, which help ensure that no rider is left behind. This investment brings us closer to a system that reflects the full dignity and diversity of its riders. I look forward to continuing to work with the MTA to ensure these promises become reality — and to building a city where accessibility is the standard, not the exception.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “The subway belongs to every New Yorker, and every New Yorker should be able to access it. These new elevators bring us one step closer to a truly accessible transit system, and I was proud to vote for them in this year's state budget. Whether you use a wheelchair, push your child in a stroller, travel with luggage or simply struggle climbing the stairs, these elevators are for you. Thanks to the MTA for their work to expand subway access — I look forward to continuing to work together as we create a transit system that works for every New Yorker.”

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “Even as we recognize there is more work to do, I'm pleased the MTA's Capital Plan includes ADA upgrades at stations in Central Brooklyn. These upgrades are made possible by congestion pricing, which allows us to invest in mass transit improvements while reducing traffic and improving air quality. I'm grateful to the MTA for prioritizing these improvements for Brooklyn commuters.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “I am incredibly excited that the MTA is prioritizing the Bronx by planning accessibility upgrades at the Woodlawn 4 station and the Fordham Road B/D station in my district. These stations will receive significant infrastructure upgrades including elevators to make them accessible to seniors and disabled folks in our community. I look forward to continued progress to make our public transportation system more inclusive and accessible for all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Ed Braunstein said, “Today's announcement that 12 additional stations will be included in the MTA's accessibility expansion will significantly improve the quality of life for numerous transit-dependent New Yorkers. I thank MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber for working to ensure that our city has an accessible and reliable public transit system.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “I am thrilled that we are continuing to add to the list of ADA compliant stations throughout New York City. The addition of ADA compliance at the Woodlawn station will help hundreds of residents, most notably my constituents, daily in their attempts to commute via public transit. I have been a longstanding advocate for ADA compliance in my district, and I applaud the MTA in their efforts to make public transportation more accessible to all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “New Yorkers deserve a transit system that works for everyone, including riders with disabilities, older adults, and parents with strollers. These upgrades bring us one step closer to creating a subway system that truly serves us all. I applaud the MTA for accelerating its commitment to accessibility and pushing for a more equitable future in public transit.”

Assemblymember Micah Lasher said, “Every New Yorker deserves a transit system that works for them. I’m proud to see the MTA prioritizing accessibility, especially with the inclusion of the 110 St 1 line in this next round of ADA upgrades. This investment will make a real difference in the lives of riders in our community and bring us closer to a more equitable and inclusive city.”

Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest said, “Residents of Central Brooklyn need and deserve access to a more accessible transit system, particularly along busy corridors like Nostrand Avenue and Franklin Avenue. I'm so happy that they will soon have accessible stations at these locations. This clearly demonstrates the importance of adequately funding ADA upgrades to our public transportation system. I look forward to collaborating with the MTA and all other stakeholders to ensure these upgrades are delivered smoothly and quickly.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “I'm thrilled that Fordham Road is included in the MTA's latest round of accessibility upgrades. This is a major win for our community, especially for seniors, families with strollers, and New Yorkers with disabilities who rely on public transit every day. I commend the MTA for listening to riders and prioritizing the needs of our neighborhoods in the Bronx.”

Assembly Member Rev. Dr. Al Taylor said, “I commend the MTA for prioritizing accessibility with this latest round of ADA station upgrades, including the 190 St A train station in my district. For far too long, residents living in the surrounding hills of Washington Heights and visitors to Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters have faced steep barriers, literally and figuratively, when using public transit. These upgrades are not just about elevators; they are about equity, dignity, and ensuring all New Yorkers, including our seniors and neighbors with disabilities, can move through the city with ease. I’m proud to support this step forward.”

New York City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers said, “Every New Yorker deserves a transit system that is safe, reliable, and accessible — regardless of ability. These investments are essential for creating an equitable system that works for everyone, and I applaud the MTA for including community voices in the process. As Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I look forward to working with the MTA to ensure these improvements are delivered on time and with real impact for riders.”

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz said, “I'm thrilled that the MTA’s '25-29 Capital Plan includes much-needed accessibility upgrades to the Woodlawn 4 station. For too long, seniors, parents with strollers, and New Yorkers with disabilities have faced unnecessary barriers in our transit system. I fought for accessibility at the Mosholu train stop and I'm happy to hear these upgrades are coming to Woodlawn as well. The city is finally working to ensure our subway stations comply with ADA accessibility standards, and I thank the MTA for their commitment to ensure residents can move through our city with dignity and ease.”

New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson said, “The New York City subway sees over a billion rides each year and remains the backbone of our city’s public transit system. With the largest underground rail system in the country, it is essential that we make it safe and accessible for all New Yorkers. I am thrilled that the MTA will bring long-overdue ADA upgrades to twelve stations , including three in my district. These improvements are a critical step toward making our transit system truly equitable, and I will continue to push for even more MTA accessibility upgrades across New York City.”

New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa said, “We are elated that another one of our train stations Uptown will receive ADA improvements under the new capital plan. We have a largely aging community with varying disabilities and families who need better access to the largest transit system in the world. The 190th A train station deserves all of the love it can get, and we are excited to offer new accessible options for District 10 strap-hangers.”

New York City Council Member Alexa Avilés said, “I am extremely pleased to know that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is centering the needs of Sunset Park residents in their 2025-29 Capital Plan. The allocated elevator upgrades will be meaningful in our community, enabling all residents to access reliable transportation. Every step towards an accessible New York is a step towards a New York that works for everyone. These upgrades are making inclusivity a reality. I look forward to working with the MTA to engage our community around these projects over the coming years.”

New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley said, “Accessibility is a cornerstone of equity. Many families, seniors, and people with disabilities in our communities have long encountered barriers to fully accessing our transit system. This commitment by the MTA is a powerful step toward ensuring that all New Yorkers can move through our city with dignity and independence. I also commend the MTA for continuing to prioritize accessibility improvements in neighborhoods across the city as we work toward a more inclusive and equitable transit future. I’m proud to see the Eastchester–Dyre Avenue station—right here in our Northeast Bronx community—included in this initiative, receiving the critical investment our residents deserve and rely on.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “New Yorkers deserve to move through our boroughs with ease and comfort. This investment will continue to break down long-standing barriers for Brooklynites. I am thankful to the MTA for making equity a priority in this project and moving us a step closer to building the accessible, world-class transit system our city needs.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, “It's great to see an additional 12 stations across the city to receive elevators and other accessibility upgrades, especially Grand Avenue-Newtown in Elmhurst and 63 Drive-Rego Park Station in Rego Park in Queens. Now, more people will be able to use our subway system. We must continue to work together to ensure all New Yorkers, regardless of ability, can access the subway system and the rest of the city with these important upgrades.”

Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum said, “Transit riders organized and won historic subway upgrades that will make it possible for all New Yorkers to get around safely and affordably underground. Congestion pricing is working and thanks to bold leadership in Albany, New York is funding long awaited station accessibility improvements across the city. Accessibility is the law and elevators are for everyone.”

New Yorkers Regional Plan Association Executive Vice President Kate Slevin said, “Whether at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn or at MTA stations across the city, each new elevator brings the transit system one step closer to being fully accessible to all. These are the types of projects that the MTA can deliver thanks to a fully funded capital program.”

Tri-State Transportation Campaign Director of Climate and Equity Policy Jaqi Cohen said, “Every New Yorker deserves equal access to our subway system. These new accessible stations are long overdue, and we're proud to see real progress made toward greater transit equity. When we invest in greater transportation accessibility, we invest in a more livable, vibrant, and inclusive New York.”