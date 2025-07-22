Preventing Bridge Strikes with Enforcement Campaign

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a coordinated public awareness and enforcement campaign to prevent bridge strikes by commercial vehicles and large trucks across New York State. This special enforcement and education campaign, “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right,” which originated at the New York State Department of Transportation, is now being adopted by 16 states and Washington, D.C. from Tuesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 26. In 2024 there were 350 bridge strikes in New York State, usually involving commercial and large truck operators failing to recognize their vehicle’s height or warning signs and resulting in collisions with bridges and overpasses. Operators using consumer-grade GPS can also be guided onto routes with low bridges, and those driving rented box trucks — such as moving trucks — can strike bridges if their drivers are not aware of the vehicle’s height.

“Bridge strikes are 100 percent preventable, but it takes a concerted effort combining the forces of education, enforcement and public awareness to prevent them from occurring, and that’s just what our nationally-adopted ‘Check Your Height, Know it’s Right’ campaign aims to do,” Governor Hochul said. “Traffic safety is an essential element of public safety, and preventing bridge strikes fundamentally increases the safety of the traveling public. Drivers also play an important role in this so I encourage everyone to ‘Check Your Height, Know it’s Right’ before hitting the road, and if you are driving a truck, make sure that you’re utilizing commercial GPS.”

As part of this week’s campaign, State Troopers will focus active patrols in areas across the state where there have been documented bridge strikes by large commercial vehicles. These bridge strikes are most likely to occur on roadways with low railroad bridges, and on New York State Parkways in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. Commercial trucks are banned from driving on the parkways, which sometimes have bridge overpasses with a vertical clearance less than many standard commercial vehicles. Bridge strikes cause extensive damage to the vehicle and sometimes to the bridge, and can lead to secondary collisions due to unexpected traffic congestion and subsequent emergency repairs.

In November 2023, the State Department of Transportation launched a social media and video campaign titled “Check Your Height, Know it’s Right” in an effort to educate the traveling public about the importance of preventing bridge strikes. Since then, the Department has worked with the Eastern Transportation Coalition to get other states to adopt the campaign. To date, the following states have adopted the campaign that originated in New York and will be utilizing it to get the word out to the traveling public:

Alabama

Connecticut

Washington, D.C.

Delaware

Georgia

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Working with our transportation and law enforcement partners, the Department of Transportation is doing everything it possibly can to prevent bridge strikes across the state, but at the end of the day, commercial vehicle operators also have an important role to play. Before getting on the road, we want everyone to ‘Check Your Height, Know it’s Right.’ I couldn’t be prouder that a campaign that originated here in New York is being adopted all across the eastern seaboard as many other states are dealing with the same issues related to bridge strikes. Working together, we will continue to raise awareness of this important public safety issue and prevent further bridge strikes from occurring.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Preventing bridge strikes isn’t just about protecting infrastructure, it’s about protecting lives. When a large vehicle hits a bridge, the consequences can be severe, resulting in damaged roadways, traffic delays, and serious injuries. That’s why our Troopers proudly join this multi-state effort focused on enforcement and education. We’re committed to holding operators accountable and reminding everyone behind the wheel of a commercial or rental truck to “Check Your Height, Know it’s Right’ before they drive.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “I commend the efforts of the Department of Transportation and the Bridge Strike Task Force to tackle this preventable problem. DMV is also taking action through regulatory amendments that will assign eight points to the driving record of a driver who exceeds height limitations and strikes a bridge. No matter whether you are driving a tractor trailer or a pickup truck, you should be aware of what you may encounter on the road. If you know you will be going through an area with potentially lower height bridges, you need to check to make sure your vehicle will fit and if it will not, find an alternate route. ”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The ‘Know Your Height’ campaign is a critical tool in preventing bridge strikes, not just on the New York State Thruway, but on every roadway across our state. Each bridge strike is more than an inconvenience; it poses a serious risk to drivers and the local communities we connect. We proudly stand with Governor Hochul, our partners in state government, and key stakeholders to raise awareness and take meaningful action to ensure safer roads for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “The Bridge Authority is proud to stand with its colleagues across the state and along the eastern seaboard in raising awareness of this critical issue. Bridge strikes are entirely preventable. Just as commercial vehicle operators must know the weight and width of their load and plan their routes accordingly, it is equally essential that they are aware of their vehicle’s height. With a little foresight and responsible trip planning, we can protect human lives and preserve vital infrastructure.”

Trucking Association of New York Vice President of Government Affairs Zach Miller said, “The trucking industry prioritizes the safe and efficient movement of freight. Unfortunately, in New York, we too often see drivers — unfamiliar with our roads, renting larger equipment, or both — striking low-clearance bridges. Such occurrences threaten the efficiency of our already delicate and diverse freight network. We applaud the ‘Check Your Height, Know It’s Right’ campaign — regional education and awareness, and partnership with state agencies will have a meaningful impact in protecting infrastructure, educating drivers, and making our roads safer for everyone.”