Marwood Group Expands Life Sciences & HealthTech Leadership with Appointment of Ex-FDA Policy Leader Dr. Ritu Nalubola

Dr. Nalubola brings 25 years of FDA experience to Marwood, serving most recently as Associate Commissioner and Acting Deputy Commissioner.

Dr. Nalubola’s deep expertise in FDA regulatory policy and global public health will be an invaluable asset to our clients” — Joe Mercer, Managing Director, Marwood Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marwood Group , a leading healthcare advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ritu Nalubola as Director. Dr. Nalubola brings 25 years of experience at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where she served in various senior leadership roles, most recently as the Associate Commissioner for Policy and the Acting Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs, where she also served as Deputy Director. She also held a diplomatic posting in the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels as the Director of the FDA Regional Office in Europe.Dr. Nalubola’s work at the FDA spanned a wide variety of areas within life sciences and public health. She spearheaded and advised on key policy priorities across biotech, digital healthtech, nanotech, artificial intelligence, and global regulatory cooperation. She led and contributed extensively to numerous FDA regulations and guidances throughout her tenure.“Dr. Nalubola’s deep expertise in FDA regulatory policy and global public health will be an invaluable asset to our clients,” said Joe Mercer, Managing Director, Marwood Group. “Her insight into FDA priorities and policymaking will accelerate Marwood’s growing leadership in life sciences and healthtech.”Dr. Nalubola earned her doctorate from Michigan State University and conducted postdoctoral work at Johns Hopkins University with the U.S. Agency for International Development, prior to joining the FDA.“I’m excited to join Marwood and help clients navigate today’s evolving regulatory landscape,” said Dr. Nalubola. “It’s a great opportunity to apply my public sector experience to support innovation and strategic decision-making across the healthcare industry.”Dr. Nalubola’s addition further enhances Marwood’s growing bench of senior experts advising clients on healthcare policy, regulatory affairs, reimbursement, and commercial strategy.Marwood Group is a healthcare-focused advisory and consulting firm serving institutional investors and corporate clients. With offices in New York, Washington D.C., and London, Marwood provides diligence, policy, and strategy support across the healthcare industry. Marwood’s Life Sciences & HealthTech Practice provides guidance related to go-to-market, market access, reimbursement, regulation, evidence, and commercial strategy to investors, service providers, developers, and manufacturers of emerging innovations with the potential to transform the treatment, management, prevention, or diagnosis of disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.