Marwood Group Announces Appointment of David Klein, MD as Senior Advisor

Marwood Group appoints David Klein, MD as Senior Advisor supporting coverage across healthcare policy, operations, value creation, and commercial strategy.

Dr. Klein brings decades worth of healthcare operating knowledge, life sciences expertise, commercial strategy, and direct investing to Marwood's growing bench of senior experts.” — Lee Alvarez, Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marwood Group, a leading healthcare advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Klein , MD as Senior Advisor. Dr. Klein is a practicing critical care physician at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and professor medicine and public health at the University of Toronto, with extensive experience bridging clinical practice, healthcare policy, research, strategy and investing.In addition to his clinical, operational and academic roles, Dr. Klein has served as an Executive in Residence, advisor, investor and is a frequent international lecturer on key healthcare industry topics. He has also held strategic and advisory roles across the healthcare industry, including most recently as an Operating Partner with Searchlight Capital. Dr. Klein began his business career at McKinsey & Company in 2000 and has since advised numerous healthcare investors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, governments and industry operators on strategy, operations, and growth. He is currently also Vice Chair of the Province of Ontario Health Sector Audit Board and a Trustee of TSX listed Northwest Healthcare REIT (NWH_UN.TO).“Dr. Klein brings a unique combination of expertise that is extremely rare – being able to leverage decades worth of healthcare operating knowledge, clinical expertise, life sciences, business strategy, and direct PE investing expertise is extremely exciting for the firm,” said Lee Alvarez, Senior Managing Director at Marwood Group. “David’s ability to connect real-world healthcare delivery with commercial and investment decision-making will be a tremendous asset to our clients.”“I’m excited to join Marwood’s team of healthcare experts to support clients working at the intersection of healthcare delivery, innovation, and investment,” said Dr. Klein. I look forward to supporting the Marwood team’s continued expansion of offerings with a specific focus on the Performance Improvement / Value Creation Practice. Having been a Marwood Client for many years, I have experienced their rigorous efforts upfront and differentiation in real time. I have great respect for the Marwood brand and the industry leading reputation they have created, which made this a very easy decision for me”Dr. Klein’s appointment expands Marwood’s bench of senior experts advising on healthcare policy, reimbursement, operations, and commercial strategy across the US, Canada and globally.Dr. Klein holds a BSc from the University of Western Ontario, a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Toronto, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.Marwood Group is a healthcare-focused advisory and consulting firm serving institutional investors and corporate clients. With offices in New York, Washington D.C., and London, Marwood provides diligence, policy, and strategy support across the healthcare industry. Marwood’s Life Sciences & HealthTech Practice provides guidance related to go-to-market, market access, reimbursement, regulation, evidence, and commercial strategy to investors, service providers, developers, and manufacturers of emerging innovations with the potential to transform the treatment, management, prevention, or diagnosis of disease.

