North Dakota Court Professionals Graduate from National Fellows Program

In mid-July, four individuals from the North Dakota State Court System graduated from the Institute for Court Management Fellows Program, offered by the National Center for State Courts (NCSC).

The graduation ceremony took place at the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

The Fellows Program is a 16-month intensive professional development program. As part of the program, each participant completes a research-based court improvement project, comparable to a master’s thesis. These projects are archived in the NCSC Library for future reference and scholarship.

Pictured from left to right: Carrie Hjellming, Unit 3 Director of Juvenile Court; Alison Braaten, Clerk of District Court in Grand Forks County; Michele Bring, Unit 3 Deputy Court Administration; and Jackie Keller, Clerk of District Court in Burleigh County and Morton County

