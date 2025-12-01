Job Announcement: Deputy Clerk - District Court - Grand Forks

General Summary or Purpose

We understand that compensation isn’t a one-time discussion. Please see Compensation for more details on our compensation strategy.

Candidates selected for an interview will be required to take typing and grammar tests.

Additional duties include recording court and jury trial proceedings by computer-aided equipment per state and appellate requirements; taking court notes during hearings and locating and presenting prior testimony; performing clerking duties in courtroom, administering oath, marking documents, maintaining logs and other forms. Requires AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (certified electronic court reporter) certification or ability to obtain within one year of job entry. A comparable certification by another state or federal court may be substituted for the AAERT certification.

If you would enjoy reviewing documents to determine conformity to court procedures and rules and are obsessed with details and accuracy, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Thrives in a highly structured, deadline-oriented and fast-paced environment.

Enjoys applying many procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts to changes.

Shows initiative and dependability.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications: