Interest rate set for 2026 judgments

The State Court Administrator has set the interest rate on judgments entered in 2026 at 10.00%.

NDCC 28-20-34 requires that before December 20th each year the State Court Administrator must determine the rate of interest on judgments for the coming year. This rate is determined by using the prime rate as it is reported on the first Monday in December, plus 3 percentage points, and rounded up to the next one-half percentage point. The prime rate on December 1, 2025 was 7.00%. Therefore, the interest rate for judgments entered between January 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026 shall be 10.00%.

Link to Interest Rate on Judgments Information: https://www.ndcourts.gov/state-court-administration/interest-rate-on-judgments