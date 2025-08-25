VETCOMM US Expands C&P Exam Coaching Services with Twice Daily Group Calls for Veterans

VETCOMM US Exam Prep Administrator Raul Haro VETCOMM US Exam Prep Administrator Raul Haro Stop Waiting. Start Rating

One of the things we’ve heard from veterans is how much they value the camaraderie of these group calls. They're connecting with other veterans who understand what they're going through.” — C&P Exam Prep Administrator Raul Haro

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETCOMM US, a dedicated provider of VA disability claim assistance, is proud to announce the launch of its new twice-daily Compensation and Pension (C&P) exam coaching group calls, significantly expanding veterans’ access to preparation resources ahead of their critical medical evaluations.Traditionally, VETCOMM US has provided one-on-one coaching calls to help veterans navigate the complex and often daunting C&P exam process. While highly effective, the individualized approach sometimes made it difficult to accommodate last-minute requests from veterans in need of immediate guidance.With the new group coaching format, veterans now have the opportunity to join any number of interactive group calls leading up to their exams, ensuring they feel informed, supported and confident. Marine Corps veteran Raul Haro leads these sessions, drawing on his experience with the VA claims process to guide veterans in understanding what to expect."I really enjoyed the breakdown of everything and how methodical [Raul was] with the explanations," said one veteran in a follow-up email about his group call. "It really helps me to understand what sort of questions they may ask and how to properly answer them. I do appreciate that [he] went above and beyond and contacted me after the call to go more in-depth with my specific scenario. I believe that will be the deciding factor of how my C&P exam goes tomorrow."VETCOMM US is currently the only claim filing assistance service that provides exam preparation support. While other organizations may help with paperwork or claims guidance, VETCOMM US goes a step further by ensuring veterans are ready for their Compensation and Pension exams. This dual focus not only strengthens veterans’ understanding of the claims process, but also helps them walk into their exams with greater confidence and clarity.Veterans interested in gaining the confidence and support they need before their Compensation and Pension exams can learn more and sign up today at VETCOMMUS.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.