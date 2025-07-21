H.R. 4070, Tren de Aragua Border Security Threat Assessment Act

H.R. 4070 would require the Department of Homeland Security to provide the Congress an assessment of the threat to U.S. border security posed by Tren de Aragua (a transnational criminal organization that originated in Venezuela). The bill also would require the department to submit a strategic plan to the Congress outlining the approach the United States should take to counter those threats.

On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Rafferty. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.