H.R. 60, Knife Owners’ Protection Act

H.R. 60 would allow people to transport a knife between state and local jurisdictions where it is legal to possess and carry such a knife under certain conditions. That authority would not allow people who are otherwise prohibited from possessing, transporting, shipping or receiving knives under federal law. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no effect on federal spending because it would not change any federal laws related to possessing or transporting knives.

H.R. 60 would impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). The bill would preempt state and local laws related to the possession and transportation of knives by allowing individuals to transport knives through states that prohibit them. The bill also would prevent owners of temporary lodgings and transport companies from banning the possession of knives on their property, which would be a private-sector mandate. CBO estimates that the costs to comply with the mandates would be small and below the thresholds for intergovernmental and private-sector mandates ($103 million and $206 million in 2025, respectively, adjusted annually for inflation).

On February 11, 2025, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for S. 246, the Interstate Transport Act of 2025, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on February 5, 2025. The two bills are similar, and CBO’s estimates of their budgetary effects are the same.

