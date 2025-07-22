H.R. 1608, Department of Homeland Security Vehicular Terrorism Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2025

H.R. 1608 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report to the Congress on its efforts to detect, prevent, and respond to acts of terrorism in which a vehicle is used as a weapon. The report would include an assessment of current and emerging threats, a review of high-risk locations, and recommendations for research and development. H.R. 1608 would require DHS to brief the Congress on the report’s findings and recommendations.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1608 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.