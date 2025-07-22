Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,821 in the last 365 days.

S. 1595, Improving Police CARE Act

S. 1595 would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to develop and publish standards for trauma kits and the best practices for law enforcement agencies on the maintenance and use of those kits. The bill would require DOJ to consult with the private sector and state and local law enforcement agencies in developing the standards. S. 1595 also would prohibit grantees under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program from using grant funds to purchase trauma kits that do not meet DOJ’s standards. Under that program, DOJ awards grants to state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to support a variety of criminal justice and law enforcement activities, including the purchase of trauma kits.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1595 would cost DOJ less than $500,000 to develop and publish the standards and best practices. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 1595, Improving Police CARE Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more