S. 1595, Improving Police CARE Act

S. 1595 would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to develop and publish standards for trauma kits and the best practices for law enforcement agencies on the maintenance and use of those kits. The bill would require DOJ to consult with the private sector and state and local law enforcement agencies in developing the standards. S. 1595 also would prohibit grantees under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program from using grant funds to purchase trauma kits that do not meet DOJ’s standards. Under that program, DOJ awards grants to state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to support a variety of criminal justice and law enforcement activities, including the purchase of trauma kits.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1595 would cost DOJ less than $500,000 to develop and publish the standards and best practices. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.