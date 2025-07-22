Cruitfly Reports Stable First Half with Promising Outlook for Temporary Scaffolding Labor Nationwide

Cruitfly Scaffold Carpenters

Signs of a shifting economic climate are generating renewed optimism for the second half of the year.

As budgets reopen and capital projects are reactivated, the need for skilled, job-ready workers is going to spike sharply through the fall and into the winter season.” — Cameron Slavich

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruitfly, a leading provider of skilled temporary labor solutions for commercial and industrial projects, has reported steady performance in the first half of 2025 across its scaffolding, asbestos abatement, and insulation sectors. According to Regional Sales Representative Cameron Slavich, while labor demand remained flat in Q1 and Q2, signs of a shifting economic climate are generating renewed optimism for the second half of the year.

“While we saw consistent but unremarkable labor activity in the first and second quarters, the outlook heading into Q3 and Q4 is increasingly positive,” said Slavich. “With inflation beginning to ease and key indicators pointing to a stronger U.S. economy, we're anticipating a substantial uptick in labor demand especially for scaffolding, asbestos, and insulation crews tied to large-scale commercial and industrial developments.”

Cruitfly has maintained a national footprint in temporary staffing services, matching qualified laborers with contractors across major metro areas and industrial zones. The company’s scaffolding labor division has become particularly critical in supporting time-sensitive infrastructure projects, energy facilities, and commercial retrofitting initiatives.

“Our clients are beginning to unlock projects that were previously on hold due to economic uncertainty and material costs,” Slavich added. “As budgets reopen and capital projects are reactivated, the need for skilled, job-ready workers is going to spike sharply through the fall and into the winter season.”

The company continues to invest in training, recruitment, and workforce management technologies to ensure it can meet the increasing complexity and compliance requirements of modern work sites.

For more information on Cruitfly’s labor solutions or to inquire about upcoming staffing needs, visit www.cruitfly.com. For asbestos, lead, or OSHA training, please see SafeCru Academy at www.safecru.com.

