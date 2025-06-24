Cruitfly and FieldFlō Announce Exclusive Partnership Streamling Workforce Management in Environmental Services Industry

Cruitfly and FieldFlo create unique partnership jumping ahead of competition in the staffing industry.

We’re committed to setting a new standard in staffing for environmental services, and FieldFlo is the perfect partner to help us do just that.” — Dean Kinslow

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruitfly, a premier national staffing agency specializing in environmental abatement, demolition, and scaffold labor, has announced an exclusive technology partnership with FieldFlō, a leading workforce management software provider. This collaboration is designed to modernize and streamline crew deployment and compliance documentation, ultimately saving time and money for Cruitfly clients across the United States.

By integrating FieldFlō’s technology into Cruitfly’s staffing operations, customers will benefit from real-time access to crew member names, credentials, and jobsite documentation — all in a secure, digital platform. This eliminates the delays and manual errors common with traditional paperwork, while offering complete visibility into jobsite readiness and compliance.

“Our clients demand speed, compliance, and quality labor — and now, with our exclusive partnership with FieldFlo, we’re delivering that at a whole new level,” said Dean Kinslow, President and Co-Owner of Cruitfly. “We’re committed to setting a new standard in staffing for environmental services, and FieldFlō is the perfect partner to help us do just that.”

FieldFlō’s cloud-based platform provides customized tools to manage certifications, training records, and crew assignment history — helping ensure every crew member is fully qualified before stepping onto a jobsite.

“We built FieldFlō to bring greater efficiency to subcontractor businesses and their partners,” said Roni Szigeti, CEO and Co-Founder of FieldFlō. “Cruitfly’s national reach and commitment to safety and compliance make them an ideal partner to help scale that vision, especially when it comes to simplifying complex labor operations in the environmental services industry.”

The exclusive partnership reflects a shared mission to empower contractors and project managers with smarter tools, faster onboarding, and more transparent labor management — in industries where every hour and every dollar counts.

This integration is now in development and will be available to all Cruitfly clients nationwide late summer 2025.

About Cruitfly

Cruitfly is a leading U.S.-based staffing agency dedicated to providing skilled labor in the environmental abatement, demolition, and scaffold sectors. With a reputation for compliance, speed, and reliability, Cruitfly serves contractors and project managers nationwide with ready-to-work crews. With offices in Indianapolis and Charlotte, Cruitfly has the capability of connecting more than 1800 certified employees, Cruitfly is able to meet the demand by finding talent and building teams.

About FieldFlō

FieldFlō is a technology company specializing in workforce and compliance management for the environmental and construction industries. Its digital platform enables contractors and staffing firms to manage labor records, credentials, and jobsite documentation all in one place.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.