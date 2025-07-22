Oregon Business Wins National Recognition for Outstanding Community Relations

Capital Pawn Wins Community Relations Award Beth and Adam Beth and Adam Anundi at Expo Capital Pawn Logo

Capital Pawn honored with the Outstanding Community Relations Award from the National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA).

We believe business can be a force for good.” — Adam Anundi

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Pawn , with five locations throughout the Willamette Valley, has been honored with the Outstanding Community Relations Award from the National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA).“At Capital Pawn, we believe in going beyond business to truly serve and strengthen our community,” said Adam Anundi, who co-owns the business with his wife, Beth. Their family of companies also includes The Luxury Exchange , a luxury retailer in downtown Portland.“Capital Pawn’s mission has always been to help people. Receiving this award is deeply gratifying because it reflects that commitment and reinforces our dedication to serving our community and improving quality of life for our colleagues, customers, and neighbors,” Beth added.Making a Difference Through Community EngagementFor the Anundis, giving back is more than a business strategy—it’s a core value. The Capital Pawn team has launched initiatives that combine creativity, collaboration, and generosity to positively impact lives across the Willamette Valley.While Capital Pawn is known for frequently supporting local organizations, one standout effort is Sip & Shop, the company’s signature annual event. What began as a small after-hours shopping experience has grown into “A Night of Luxury”—a multi-location celebration blending fashion, community, and philanthropy. A portion of the proceeds supports Michelle’s Love , a nonprofit that provides financial and emotional assistance to single parents battling cancer.“These events bring our community together for a cause,” Adam said. “We believe business can be a force for good.”Leadership Beyond the ShowroomBeth and Adam are also recognized leaders in the pawn industry. They are frequent speakers at national and regional conferences, sharing insights on leadership, ethics, and community engagement. Beth’s service includes serving as President, Oregon Pawnbrokers Association, Director, National Pawnbrokers Association, Numerous committee and leadership roles within the industry, and recognition as the NPA Pawnbroker of the Year in 2019.About Capital PawnFounded in 2011, Capital Pawn operates five locations across the Willamette Valley. The company is known for its curated selection of luxury goods, exceptional customer experience, and strong commitment to charitable initiatives and community engagement.

