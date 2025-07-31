ComplyAuto Announces Leadership Update - Brad Miller Joins Founder Chris Cleveland As Co-CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyAuto, one of the fastest-growing auto retail technology companies in American history, is excited to announce that Brad Miller, ComplyAuto’s Chief Legal Officer, has been appointed Co-CEO, joining founder Chris Cleveland. Miller retains his title as Chief Legal Officer, and Cleveland assumes the additional role of Chief Product Officer.ComplyAuto, the leader in dealership compliance and AI-driven efficiency software, has become the dominant industry leader with over 10,000 dealership customers in the span of just a few years. This update will allow ComplyAuto to accelerate to the next level of growth as a company.“This realignment is terrific news for ComplyAuto and our customers,” Miller said. “What ComplyAuto has accomplished in such a short time is simply remarkable, and much of that can be attributed to Chris and his tremendous leadership. Chris is not going anywhere, but we are improving our structure to effectively manage our tremendous growth, while ensuring that Chris and his team can focus even more of their time in developing new, groundbreaking products for dealers like Guardian and DealCheck Ai.”“Brad is a trusted industry leader and true dealer advocate, and he has been the perfect addition to ComplyAuto. We share the same vision for ComplyAuto and for making dealers more efficient and compliant.” Cleveland said. “I’m going to be as involved as ever in ComplyAuto, but Brad’s leadership will allow me to focus on improving our current products, and continue developing a number of future developments that are in our pipeline.”ComplyAuto recently announced an innovative new product, DealCheck Ai - the industry’s first and only AI-driven real-time deal jacket audit and compliance tool. “DealCheck Ai has been a massive success with dealers, and we see tremendous possibilities for driving similar efficiencies in other parts of the dealership,” Cleveland said. “Applied properly by dealership experts, DealCheck Ai can drive huge cost savings for dealers, and harnessing that power from a dealer perspective is our focus at ComplyAuto.”“These are exciting times at ComplyAuto.” Miller said. “I’m honored to be entrusted with this position, and with Chris and his team laser-focused on DealCheck Ai and other new products in development, I know that even brighter days lay ahead for ComplyAuto and the auto retail industry we serve.”About Cleveland and Miller: Chris Cleveland founded ComplyAuto less than five years ago with his co-founder, the late Shane McCallan. Before that, Cleveland spent over a decade as Compliance Director at Galpin Motors, a leading dealership group in Southern California.Brad Miller has been with ComplyAuto for over a year as Chief Legal Officer. He has over 25 years of legal and dealership compliance experience, formerly as Chief Regulatory Counsel at NADA, and before that in private practice at WilmerHale and Cooley LLP in Washington, DC. Miller graduated from Washington and Lee University; and summa cum laude and second in his class at Tulane Law School.About ComplyAuto: An innovative regulatory compliance firm developed “for dealers, by dealers,” ComplyAuto provides a full suite of automated, cloud-based compliance solutions that address all aspects of state and federal dealership compliance. Whether it’s consumer privacy, cybersecurity, environmental health and safety, in-dealership consulting, or F&I and advertising, ComplyAuto offers the most comprehensive suite of compliance solutions to help dealerships do what they do best - sell and service vehicles. And now with DealCheck Ai, ComplyAuto is the auto retail industry leader in AI-powered tools to drive operational efficiencies at dealerships. With 10,000 dealerships across the country and endorsements from 43+ state dealer associations, ComplyAuto is the leading automotive AI and regulatory compliance company in the US. www.complyauto.com

