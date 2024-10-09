AIADA and ComplyAuto Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyAuto, the most comprehensive and advanced compliance solution for retail automotive dealers on the market, has joined with the American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA) as an Affinity Partner, offering the AIADA membership its industry-leading, all-in-one compliance platform and suite of tools.“It is extremely difficult for dealers to stay informed and comply with all the new federal and state regulations,” said Cody Lusk, CEO and President of AIADA. “ComplyAuto eliminates dealers’ largest compliance exposures with a full set of robust, AI-driven solutions.”ComplyAuto has built in-house, from the ground up, a comprehensive compliance program that helps dealerships (large and small) achieve federal and all 50-state compliance for:- Privacy is the #1 most widely used software for dealership consumer privacy and data security compliance, including privacy rights management, federal safeguards (GLBA) & cybersecurity, vendor management, penetration & vulnerability testing, and device & email protection.- Safety is a full environmental health and safety compliance solution with onsite audits by certified safety professionals, a comprehensive training library, automated policy, and signage builders, American Red Cross training, and more.- Guardian eliminates dealers’ biggest compliance exposure with a full set of sales and F&I compliance features. These include scanning your ads and website for issues, audits of deal jackets, a user-friendly dashboard to review problems, and also addresses record retention issues.- Workforce HR is a centralized hub for all your dealership business operations and human resources needs covering customized policy builders, employee training and management, and a signage builder.“We could not be more excited to join the AIADA as an Affinity Partner,” Andy Graff, COO at ComplyAuto, said. “Joining forces with such an established, well-run organization to offer their members our technological advancements in compliance is a win for all their 9,400 dealerships. They can now achieve full compliance with a simplified, smart solution that helps them with federal and every state’s compliance requirements.”About AIADA: Established in 1970, AIADA is and continues to be the only association whose sole purpose is to represent America’s 9,400 international nameplate automobile franchises that sell and service vehicles in the United States. These retailers have a positive economic impact both nationally and in the local communities they serve, providing over 560,000 American jobs. Visit AIADA online at www.aiada.org About ComplyAuto: An innovative regtech organization founded by previous dealership employees, developers, compliance experts, and lawyers, ComplyAuto provides automated, cloud-based compliance solutions that fully safeguard dealers. Whether it’s consumer privacy, cybersecurity, HR, employee and customer safety, or F&I, sales and advertising, ComplyAuto offers the most comprehensive suite of compliance solutions to help dealerships do what they do best - sell and service vehicles. With 10,000 dealerships across the country and endorsements from 42+ state dealer associations, ComplyAuto is the leading regulatory compliance organization in the US. www.complyauto.com

