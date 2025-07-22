In Balance Academy Rebrands as Align Adolescent Recovery

The changes will expand access to and deepen clinical care for teens and families across the country.

By broadening our scope and investing in both people and infrastructure, we’re meeting this generation of teens and their families where they’re at—with more tools, more flexibility, and more support.” — Align COO Tony Barrasso

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Balance Academy, a trusted name in adolescent behavioral health care , is proud to announce its official rebrand to Align Adolescent Recovery, marking a new chapter in the program’s TK+-year evolution. The change comes with expanded clinical services, enhanced insurance accessibility, and an innovative semester-based approach to treatment, all while maintaining the core mission: empowering young men to reclaim their lives with structure, support, and purpose.Align Adolescent Recovery offers a comprehensive continuum of care on one integrated campus: from short-term Residential Treatment for teen boys (RTC) to Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient (OP) levels. This model not only promotes greater clinical continuity; but also, allows families to maximize insurance reimbursement across multiple levels of care.“The name Align better reflects our commitment to aligning treatment with each young man’s unique clinical, emotional, and developmental needs,” says COO Tony Barrasso. “By broadening our scope and investing in both people and infrastructure, we’re meeting this generation of teens and their families where they’re at—with more tools, more flexibility, and more support.”Key enhancements include:Licensed Residential Treatment Center (RTC) Onsite: Now providing a seamless and insurance-friendly point of entry for young men stepping down from primary treatment or wilderness programs.24/7 In-House Psychiatric Coverage: Staffed by Dr. Sarah Mota and Dr. Luke Hamilton, this ensures timely, personalized psychiatric support for more clinically acute cases.Expanded Health & Wellness Amenities: A new clinic featuring sauna, cold plunges, and a dedicated DBT-meditation space complements an already robust recreation program with a skatepark, fitness center, basketball court, music recording studio, and more.In-House Insurance Billing and Utilization Review: Streamlines the reimbursement process with no added cost to families.Flexible Semester-Based Model: A minimum five-month stay is offered for those transitioning to Pivot Transitional Living, with a seven-month minimum recommended for clients returning home or to another setting—ensuring treatment truly meets each client’s timeline for growth.While the program has evolved, its foundational philosophy remains unchanged. Align Adolescent Recovery continues to serve as a continuing care program for young men in grades 9-12, bridging the gap between primary treatment and long-term recovery. The team maintains strong partnerships with leading residential and wilderness programs across the country and is deeply committed to individualized, evidence-based care.For more information or admissions inquiries, visit https://www.alignrecovery.com About Align Adolescent RecoveryAlign Adolescent Recovery is a nationally recognized residential treatment and therapeutic boarding school dedicated to boys in grades 9–12. Situated on a serene 100-acre ranch outside Tucson, Arizona, Align delivers a comprehensive continuum of care—licensed residential treatment (RTC), partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient (OP)—all on-site, designed to foster deep healing and sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.