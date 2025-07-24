Bira 91 scales operations in Bengaluru with new supply partnership and award winning beers

Bira 91's award-winning portfolio of beers available in Bengaluru Bira 91 Logo

NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bira 91, India’s fastest-growing premium beer brand, proudly announces its re-entry into Bengaluru, India’s beer capital. Following months of revamping its brewing operations and streamlining its supply chain, the brand is now poised to deliver fresher, more flavorful beers across the city. This relaunch is more than just a return-it’s a strategic leap toward market leadership in Karnataka, one of Bira 91’s fastest-growing regions.

The re-entry is backed by the appointment of a strong new sales and distribution partner, ensuring consistent availability across Bengaluru’s key neighborhoods and outlets. Complementing this is the resumption of supply from Bira 91’s Mysuru brewery, which continues to serve as a key production hub for Karnataka - delivering fresh beers brewed closer to home. Together, these moves underline the brand’s commitment to long-term growth in the state.

Bira 91’s award-winning brews are now pouring across Bengaluru’s favorite restaurants and bars:

Bira 91 White: A cloudy, citrusy Belgian-style wheat beer that's bright and easy-going, made for the city’s laid-back pour for post-work catch-ups.

Blonde Summer Lager: A light, crisp, and refreshing lager, perfect for long, unhurried afternoons that often stretch into the evening.

Bira 91 Boom: A rich, malty Munich Helles-style lager designed for nights that are just getting started.

At Bira 91 Taprooms in Koramangala and Kempegowda International Airport, the brand is leading with craft beer innovation—serving weekly limited-release brews alongside a curated food menu designed to pair perfectly with the beers on offer. With live music and new flavors dropping every week, the Taprooms keep beer lovers coming back for what’s fresh and unexpected.

“There’s no city that understands beer like Bengaluru, and no better place for Bira 91 to double down. This is where we launched our first Taproom, and the love we've received since has been a clear signal: the demand for fresh, flavorful beers is only growing. For us, Bengaluru isn’t just a market, it’s the heartbeat of our beer journey.” - said Nayanabhiram Deekonda, SVP, Sales, Bira 91.

Bira 91 continues to expand its national presence through a hybrid brewing model, combining owned and contract breweries to bring agility and freshness to high-priority markets like Karnataka. At just a decade old, Bira 91 has grown at a 65% CAGR, cementing its place as a bold, homegrown challenger to global beer giants.

Bira 91 beers are now available across Bengaluru – in pubs, restaurants, and retail outlets.

About Bira 91

A refreshingly modern beer brand, imagined in India, Bira 91 aspires to bring flavorful beers to the new world. As one of the fastest-growing brands in the world, Bira 91 has built a diverse portfolio of award-winning beers, one for every occasion, and aims to drive a global shift in beer towards more color and flavor. Bira 91 is now enjoyed in over 1000 towns and cities spread across 25 countries and brews its beers across six manufacturing units in India. In 2023, B9 Beverages entered the Beyond Beer category and launched Hill Station Ciders – its portfolio of alcoholic ciders and Grizly Seltzers – its line of hard seltzers inspired by cocktails. Bira 91 operates eight taprooms in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR & Mumbai where it releases one new experimental beer every week, paired with its curry-shop menu. It has also recently acquired The Beer Café, India’s leading Alco-Beverage chain to strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms and build India’s first large-scale direct-to-consumer platform focused on beer and innovation. Bira 91 also offers branded merchandise across categories such as glassware, barware, apparel, and gifts, to make every day a lot more playful.

Established in 2015, Bira 91 is driven by a dynamic team of passionate beer lovers and is backed by leading investors from across the world – including Japan's leading beer company, Kirin Holdings, Japan’s largest bank, MUFG Bank, Tiger Pacific Capital from New York, Sofina of Belgium, and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India).

Learn more at www.bira91.com and follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

