Bira 91 returns to Uttar Pradesh with In-State Manufacturing and New Distribution Partnership

Bira 91, India's leading premium beer brand re-enters Uttar Pradesh through a strategic local manufacturing partnership and plans for a new brewery.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bira 91, India's fastest-growing premium beer brand, today announced its strategic re-entry and expansion into Uttar Pradesh, one of India's largest and most dynamic beer markets. The company has commenced local manufacturing through a partnership with an in-state brewery and has committed over INR 200 crore towards establishing its own brewery.

Uttar Pradesh is now the largest market for premium beer consumption in India, driven by shifting consumer preferences and a rising demand for high-quality brews. Bira 91 is poised to capture this demand, building on its existing double-digit market share in key districts with a focused operating model that prioritizes availability, visibility, and deep market penetration.

This multi-phased strategy highlights Bira 91's commitment to Uttar Pradesh, a market that has grown from 3.5% of national beer sales in 2018 to an estimated 12-13% in 2025. The move is central to the company's vision to dominate India's premium beer segment, which is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20%.

As part of its market re-entry, Bira 91 has established a long-term, exclusive distribution partnership to ensure widespread availability. A comprehensive statewide activation will launch this month, reintroducing fan-favorite beers—including Bira 91 Boom, Rise, White, and Gold-to consumers in major cities and emerging urban centers across the state.

This expansion is not just a return but a strategic scale up. It is part of Bira 91’s broader vision to lead the premium beer segment in India, which continues to grow at over 20 percent CAGR. With this move, Bira 91 strengthens its position as the fastest growing beer company in the country, actively building scale in one of India’s most competitive and influential markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, B9 Beverages said, “We are in the midst of a remarkable turnaround. The past few years were tough, but we’ve rebuilt a company that’s ready to scale. Our renewed focus on Uttar Pradesh – a key market – is central to this, and we aim to achieve double-digit market share there in the next 24 months.

Despite being just 10 years old and facing disruptions like COVID-19, Bira 91 has grown at a 65% CAGR over the last decade to become a true ‘Imagined in India’ challenger to global brands. This success comes from building a fresh brand with flavorful products – and our UP brewery will bring this vision to life in India’s most populous and rapidly transforming state.”

To support its long-term ambitions in the state, Bira 91 has committed over INR 200 crore in capital expenditure toward setting up a state of the art brewery in Uttar Pradesh, and is building its own brewery in the town of Bijnor in Western UP. This facility is expected to go-live in 2026 and will further enable local production, reduce lead times and improve profitability in the state.



About Bira 91

A refreshingly modern beer brand, imagined in India, Bira 91 aspires to bring flavorful beers to the new world. As one of the fastest-growing brands in the world, Bira 91 has built a diverse portfolio of award-winning beers, one for every occasion, and aims to drive a global shift in beer towards more color and flavor. Bira 91 is now enjoyed in over 1000 towns and cities spread across 25 countries and brews its beers across six manufacturing units in India. In 2023, B9 Beverages entered the Beyond Beer category and launched Hill Station Ciders – its portfolio of alcoholic ciders and Grizly Seltzers – its line of hard seltzers inspired by cocktails. Bira 91 operates eight taprooms in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR & Mumbai where it releases one new experimental beer every week, paired with its curry-shop menu. It has also recently acquired The Beer Café, India’s leading Alco-Beverage chain to strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms and build India’s first large-scale direct-to-consumer platform focused on beer and innovation. Bira 91 also offers branded merchandise across categories such as glassware, barware, apparel, and gifts, to make every day a lot more playful.

Established in 2015, Bira 91 is driven by a dynamic team of passionate beer lovers and is backed by leading investors from across the world – including Japan's leading beer company, Kirin Holdings, Japan’s largest bank, MUFG Bank, Tiger Pacific Capital from New York, Sofina of Belgium, and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India).

Learn more at www.bira91.com

