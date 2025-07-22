The First Bow of the Bronx Night Market: Closing One Era, Stepping Into the Next
EINPresswire.com/ -- After eight unforgettable years of transforming Fordham Plaza into a cultural and culinary landmark, the Bronx Night Market is entering its final season, kicking off the countdown with four remaining events, beginning July 26.
As one of New York City’s most influential open-air food and culture festivals, the Bronx Night Market has become a vital platform for local entrepreneurship, cultural expression, and community engagement. Since launching in 2017, it has welcomed more than 1 million guests across the five boroughs and supported over 1,200 vendors. Many of them first-timers, shaking up the NY food scene by putting diaspora flavors and Bronx identity front and center.
“This is more than a farewell,” said Marco, founder of Bronx Night Market and Masc Hospitality Group. “We started with the Bronx, and it taught us how to feed the soul. Now we’re following the flavor with something bolder in our will house on the way.”
The market will officially sunset on October 25, but July 26 marks a special moment: an honorary goodbye to an eight-year journey defined by taste, pride, and community. The final events will feature fan-favorite vendors, live performances, and a heartfelt tribute to the legacy built in the heart of the Bronx.
As Bronx Night Market comes to a close, Masc Hospitality Group is preparing a larger, year-round vision that will continue to reflect the values of culture, access, and local legacy!
The public is invited to join the celebration on July 26 at Fordham Plaza for what promises to be one of the most memorable nights in the market’s history.
About Masc Hospitality Group:
Masc Hospitality Group (MHG) is a Bronx-based, community-first event production company known for creating inclusive and culturally rich experiences across New York City. From food festivals to public art installations, MHG is dedicated to uplifting underrepresented voices and building meaningful platforms rooted in community and authenticity. Learn more about MHG: www.maschospitalitygroup.com
Anna Asim
As one of New York City’s most influential open-air food and culture festivals, the Bronx Night Market has become a vital platform for local entrepreneurship, cultural expression, and community engagement. Since launching in 2017, it has welcomed more than 1 million guests across the five boroughs and supported over 1,200 vendors. Many of them first-timers, shaking up the NY food scene by putting diaspora flavors and Bronx identity front and center.
“This is more than a farewell,” said Marco, founder of Bronx Night Market and Masc Hospitality Group. “We started with the Bronx, and it taught us how to feed the soul. Now we’re following the flavor with something bolder in our will house on the way.”
The market will officially sunset on October 25, but July 26 marks a special moment: an honorary goodbye to an eight-year journey defined by taste, pride, and community. The final events will feature fan-favorite vendors, live performances, and a heartfelt tribute to the legacy built in the heart of the Bronx.
As Bronx Night Market comes to a close, Masc Hospitality Group is preparing a larger, year-round vision that will continue to reflect the values of culture, access, and local legacy!
The public is invited to join the celebration on July 26 at Fordham Plaza for what promises to be one of the most memorable nights in the market’s history.
About Masc Hospitality Group:
Masc Hospitality Group (MHG) is a Bronx-based, community-first event production company known for creating inclusive and culturally rich experiences across New York City. From food festivals to public art installations, MHG is dedicated to uplifting underrepresented voices and building meaningful platforms rooted in community and authenticity. Learn more about MHG: www.maschospitalitygroup.com
Anna Asim
MOODHOUSE
annaasim@themoodhousellc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.