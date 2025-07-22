The First Bow of the Bronx Night Market: Closing One Era, Stepping Into the Next

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After eight unforgettable years of transforming Fordham Plaza into a cultural and culinary landmark, the Bronx Night Market is entering its final season, kicking off the countdown with four remaining events, beginning July 26.

As one of New York City’s most influential open-air food and culture festivals, the Bronx Night Market has become a vital platform for local entrepreneurship, cultural expression, and community engagement. Since launching in 2017, it has welcomed more than 1 million guests across the five boroughs and supported over 1,200 vendors. Many of them first-timers, shaking up the NY food scene by putting diaspora flavors and Bronx identity front and center.

“This is more than a farewell,” said Marco, founder of Bronx Night Market and Masc Hospitality Group. “We started with the Bronx, and it taught us how to feed the soul. Now we’re following the flavor with something bolder in our will house on the way.”

The market will officially sunset on October 25, but July 26 marks a special moment: an honorary goodbye to an eight-year journey defined by taste, pride, and community. The final events will feature fan-favorite vendors, live performances, and a heartfelt tribute to the legacy built in the heart of the Bronx.

As Bronx Night Market comes to a close, Masc Hospitality Group is preparing a larger, year-round vision that will continue to reflect the values of culture, access, and local legacy!
The public is invited to join the celebration on July 26 at Fordham Plaza for what promises to be one of the most memorable nights in the market’s history.

About Masc Hospitality Group:

Masc Hospitality Group (MHG) is a Bronx-based, community-first event production company known for creating inclusive and culturally rich experiences across New York City. From food festivals to public art installations, MHG is dedicated to uplifting underrepresented voices and building meaningful platforms rooted in community and authenticity. Learn more about MHG: www.maschospitalitygroup.com

Anna Asim
MOODHOUSE
annaasim@themoodhousellc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The First Bow of the Bronx Night Market: Closing One Era, Stepping Into the Next

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Anna Asim
MOODHOUSE annaasim@themoodhousellc.com
Company/Organization
MOODHOUSE
35 Patterson Rd
Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30044
United States
+1 205-765-5807
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Each of our clients makes up a unique room in our house, designed to reflect their individual personalities and needs. From consumer packaged goods (CPG) and technology to energy, entertainment, and healthcare, we cater to a diverse array of industries. We don’t just furnish these spaces with words; we infuse them with our special sauce: a blend of creativity, strategy, and authenticity. This is what transforms ordinary PR efforts into compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

http://www.themoodhousellc.com

More From This Author
The First Bow of the Bronx Night Market: Closing One Era, Stepping Into the Next
The Latin Food Festival to Bring Family Recipes, Music, and Culture Back to NYC
View All Stories From This Author