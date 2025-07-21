The Latin Food Festival to Bring Family Recipes, Music, and Culture Back to NYC

The Latin Food Fest is the premier celebration of Hispanic food and culture in New York, Chicago, Texas, Miami, and Los Angeles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latin Food Festival : USA is back this fall, taking over Brooklyn with maximum sabor, full-on cultura, and the energy of your childhood memories. On September 13–14, 2025, Industry City transforms into a vibrant, interactive playground for food lovers, creators, and fans of all things Latin.This year’s experience: Immersive, generational, and Abuela-approved; literally.We’re proud to introduce the Abuela Takeover, a celebration of wisdom, wit, and authentic sabor. From judging recipe battles to hosting telenovela-inspired moments, the abuelas are the real headliners. Expect storytelling pop-ups, healing rituals at the ‘Chisme Y Cafecito’ panel discussion, and our beloved “Latin Wall of Fame” installation made for all the selfies.Curated as a sonic journey across Latin America, our festival features a powerful lineup of bands and DJs, including:- Regional Samauma (Brazil)- Maraca Bruja (Colombia/Peru)- Los Rakas (Panama)- Yasser Tejeda & Mala Fe (Dominican Republic)- Plena del Puente (Puerto Rico)- DJs Ultra Violet & Uptown Vinyl Supreme[With more surprise performances still to be announced.]From deep Afro-Caribbean grooves to high-energy Amazonian Carimbó, the beats and samba ignite the feeling of comunidad. Bringing everyone together in a joyful, borderless celebration of sound and soul.This year’s Latin Food Festival is brought to life with the support of partners, including NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47, Verizon, and I <3 NY, as well as longtime culture-driven brands such as Buena Vista Social Club, Jack Daniels, Polar Beverages, and Optimum."We’re serving food, yes! But also stories, memories, and moments that live way beyond the plate. This year, the chancla flies, the abuelas rule, and the sabor is everywhere. Vamos!" - Marco S., FounderThe Latin Food Festival:The Latin Food Fest is the premier celebration of Hispanic food and culture in New York, Chicago, Texas, Miami, and Los Angeles. Developed to showcase the impact of immigrant POC-owned food brands, the festival brings together thousands of #foodies, families, and notable guests. This multi-day foodie experience is packed with flavour, music, and comunidad. Find more from the Masc Hospitality Group: https://www.maschospitalitygroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.